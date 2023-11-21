Global Hypersonic Flight Market Research Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Leidos, Hermeus, Rolls-Royce, Dassault Aviation, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, and BAE Systems

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Flight Market by Vehicle Type (Hypersonic Aircraft, Hypersonic Spacecraft), Industry (Military, Space, Commercial), Component ( Propulsion, Aerostructure, Avionics) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hypersonic Flight Market is estimated to be USD 782 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,154 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%
This comprehensive report encompasses the entire ecosystem of the hypersonic flight industry, providing valuable insights for stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and optimize their business strategies. It offers a thorough analysis of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, allowing stakeholders to gauge the market pulse effectively.
The advancement of technology plays a pivotal role in the feasibility, efficiency, and reliability of hypersonic flight. Breakthroughs in materials science, propulsion systems, aerodynamics, and avionics have significantly reduced barriers and enhanced the safety and performance of hypersonic flight systems.
The United States has emerged as a key player in the development of hypersonic flight technology, witnessing substantial growth in recent years. Leveraging its rich history of leadership in aerospace and defense technology, the U.S. possesses a strong foundation for advancing hypersonic technology.
The U.S. government, in collaboration with private aerospace companies, has made substantial investments in hypersonic research and development. Initiatives like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) hypersonic programs and NASA's hypersonic research projects underscore the nation's commitment to driving progress in hypersonic technology.
The report includes an in-depth competitive assessment, offering insights into market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the hypersonic flight market, such as Leidos (US), Hermeus (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Dassault Aviation (France), The Boeing Company (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems Plc (UK), and others.
Space: The Largest segment by Industry during the forecast period. Based on industry, the hypersonic flight market has been segmented into Space, military and commercial.
Space Segment is expected to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. Hypersonic flight within the space industry is well-positioned to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period due to its transformative potential in shaping the future of space exploration and commercial space activities.
Hypersonic technology offers game-changing advantages for access to space and beyond, making it a critical component of the evolving space industry. Hypersonic flight enables rapid, reusable access to space, which addresses the pressing need for more cost-effective and frequent space missions.
The ability to transport payloads to orbit swiftly is crucial in a space industry where efficiency, rapid deployment, and cost savings are paramount. With the promise of reduced launch costs, quicker turnaround times, and an increased cadence of satellite deployments, hypersonic technology aligns with the growing demands for satellite services, space-based connectivity, and Earth observation.
Hypersonic Aircraft: The fastest growing segment by vehicle type during the forecast period. Based on vehicle Type, the hypersonic flight market has been segmented into Hypersonic Spacecraft and hypersonic aircraft. Hypersonic aircraft offer unparalleled speed and maneuverability, making them attractive for military and defense applications.
Nations are heavily investing in hypersonic technology to enhance their defense capabilities providing rapid, unpredictable, and precise strike capabilities. Commercial aviation companies are actively exploring the development of hypersonic passenger aircraft. These aircraft have the potential to revolutionize air travel by significantly reducing intercontinental flight times, making them an attractive prospect for airlines and travelers.
Avionics: The fastest growing segment by component during the forecast period.
Hypersonic avionics are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of hypersonic flight technology.
Avionics systems tailored for hypersonic platforms are essential for ensuring safety, precision, and functionality during flight. As hypersonic flight involves extreme velocities, high temperatures, and complex maneuvering, sophisticated avionics become paramount for real-time data analysis, navigation, guidance, and control.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$782 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1154 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Rising Demand for Space Tourism and Increased Response Time in Military Operations to Drive Market
- Space Segment to Lead Market Share During Forecast Period
- Hypersonic Aircraft Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Propulsion Segment to be Dominant During Forecast Period
- North America to Have Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- China to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2023 to 2030
Use Case Analysis
- Improved Atmospheric Reentry for Hypersonic Spacecraft
- Efficient and Rapid Cargo Delivery in Space
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Fast and Efficient Air Travel
- Increasing Focus on Military Modernization
- Technological Advancements in Propulsion Systems and Aerodynamics
- Growing Investments to Improve Hypersonic Technology
- Rising Competition in Aerospace Industry
Restraints
- Costly and Complex Manufacturing Process of Hypersonic Vehicles
- Complicated Operational Protocols
- Lack of Established Regulations and Policies
Opportunities
- International Collaboration for Research and Development Projects
- Space Tourism
Challenges
- Material and Heat Management
- Lack of Fueling Infrastructure and Specialized Launch Facilities
- Limited Availability of Qualified Experts on Hypersonic Technology
Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
- Value Chain Analysis
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Advanced Propulsion Systems
- Thermal Protection Systems
- Material Science
- Aerodynamics and Design Optimization
- Computational Modeling and Simulation
- Autonomy and Control Systems
- Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Testing
- Integrated Avionics and Sensors
- Reusability and Sustainability
Impact of Megatrends
- Global Geopolitical Shifts
- Space Exploration and Research
- Societal Acceptance and Safety
- Innovation and Patent Analysis
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Leidos
- Rolls-Royce
- Hermeus Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Bae Systems PLC
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
- The Boeing Company
- Spacex
- Rocket Lab Usa
- Dassault Aviation
- Dlr
- Blue Origin
- General Electric Group
Other Players
- Reaction Engines
- Stratolaunch
- Hypersonix Launch Systems
- Hyperspace Propulsion
- Venus Aerospace
- Destinus
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- Velontra
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvp4d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment