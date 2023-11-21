Global Hypersonic Flight Market Research Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Leidos, Hermeus, Rolls-Royce, Dassault Aviation, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, and BAE Systems

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Flight Market by Vehicle Type (Hypersonic Aircraft, Hypersonic Spacecraft), Industry (Military, Space, Commercial), Component ( Propulsion, Aerostructure, Avionics) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hypersonic Flight Market is estimated to be USD 782 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,154 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%

This comprehensive report encompasses the entire ecosystem of the hypersonic flight industry, providing valuable insights for stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and optimize their business strategies. It offers a thorough analysis of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, allowing stakeholders to gauge the market pulse effectively.

The advancement of technology plays a pivotal role in the feasibility, efficiency, and reliability of hypersonic flight. Breakthroughs in materials science, propulsion systems, aerodynamics, and avionics have significantly reduced barriers and enhanced the safety and performance of hypersonic flight systems.

The United States has emerged as a key player in the development of hypersonic flight technology, witnessing substantial growth in recent years. Leveraging its rich history of leadership in aerospace and defense technology, the U.S. possesses a strong foundation for advancing hypersonic technology.

The U.S. government, in collaboration with private aerospace companies, has made substantial investments in hypersonic research and development. Initiatives like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) hypersonic programs and NASA's hypersonic research projects underscore the nation's commitment to driving progress in hypersonic technology.

The report includes an in-depth competitive assessment, offering insights into market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the hypersonic flight market, such as Leidos (US), Hermeus (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Dassault Aviation (France), The Boeing Company (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems Plc (UK), and others.

Space: The Largest segment by Industry during the forecast period. Based on industry, the hypersonic flight market has been segmented into Space, military and commercial.

Space Segment is expected to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. Hypersonic flight within the space industry is well-positioned to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period due to its transformative potential in shaping the future of space exploration and commercial space activities.

Hypersonic technology offers game-changing advantages for access to space and beyond, making it a critical component of the evolving space industry. Hypersonic flight enables rapid, reusable access to space, which addresses the pressing need for more cost-effective and frequent space missions.

The ability to transport payloads to orbit swiftly is crucial in a space industry where efficiency, rapid deployment, and cost savings are paramount. With the promise of reduced launch costs, quicker turnaround times, and an increased cadence of satellite deployments, hypersonic technology aligns with the growing demands for satellite services, space-based connectivity, and Earth observation.

Hypersonic Aircraft: The fastest growing segment by vehicle type during the forecast period. Based on vehicle Type, the hypersonic flight market has been segmented into Hypersonic Spacecraft and hypersonic aircraft. Hypersonic aircraft offer unparalleled speed and maneuverability, making them attractive for military and defense applications.

Nations are heavily investing in hypersonic technology to enhance their defense capabilities providing rapid, unpredictable, and precise strike capabilities. Commercial aviation companies are actively exploring the development of hypersonic passenger aircraft. These aircraft have the potential to revolutionize air travel by significantly reducing intercontinental flight times, making them an attractive prospect for airlines and travelers.

Avionics: The fastest growing segment by component during the forecast period.

Hypersonic avionics are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of hypersonic flight technology.

Avionics systems tailored for hypersonic platforms are essential for ensuring safety, precision, and functionality during flight. As hypersonic flight involves extreme velocities, high temperatures, and complex maneuvering, sophisticated avionics become paramount for real-time data analysis, navigation, guidance, and control.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $782 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1154 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Space Tourism and Increased Response Time in Military Operations to Drive Market

Space Segment to Lead Market Share During Forecast Period

Hypersonic Aircraft Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Propulsion Segment to be Dominant During Forecast Period

North America to Have Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

China to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2023 to 2030

Use Case Analysis

Improved Atmospheric Reentry for Hypersonic Spacecraft

Efficient and Rapid Cargo Delivery in Space

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Fast and Efficient Air Travel

Increasing Focus on Military Modernization

Technological Advancements in Propulsion Systems and Aerodynamics

Growing Investments to Improve Hypersonic Technology

Rising Competition in Aerospace Industry

Restraints

Costly and Complex Manufacturing Process of Hypersonic Vehicles

Complicated Operational Protocols

Lack of Established Regulations and Policies

Opportunities

International Collaboration for Research and Development Projects

Space Tourism

Challenges

Material and Heat Management

Lack of Fueling Infrastructure and Specialized Launch Facilities

Limited Availability of Qualified Experts on Hypersonic Technology

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Value Chain Analysis

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Advanced Propulsion Systems

Thermal Protection Systems

Material Science

Aerodynamics and Design Optimization

Computational Modeling and Simulation

Autonomy and Control Systems

Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Testing

Integrated Avionics and Sensors

Reusability and Sustainability

Impact of Megatrends

Global Geopolitical Shifts

Space Exploration and Research

Societal Acceptance and Safety

Innovation and Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Leidos

Rolls-Royce

Hermeus Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Bae Systems PLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

The Boeing Company

Spacex

Rocket Lab Usa

Dassault Aviation

Dlr

Blue Origin

General Electric Group

Other Players

Reaction Engines

Stratolaunch

Hypersonix Launch Systems

Hyperspace Propulsion

Venus Aerospace

Destinus

Sierra Nevada Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Velontra

