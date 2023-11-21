Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Projected to Reach USD 28.86 Billion By 2032, at 8.2% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Diesel Particulate Filter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicle); By Type; By Material Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global diesel particulate filter market size was valued at USD 13.19 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 28.86 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 8.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is a Diesel Particulate Filter? How Big is Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market?

Overview

A diesel particulate filter, also called DPF, is one of the most important after-treatment devices in your vehicle. It collects and holds exhaust soot to minimize emissions from diesel cars; nevertheless, the soot needs to be burned off on a regular basis to replenish the filter. Extra soot that has collected in the filter is burned during the regeneration process, controlling dangerous exhaust emissions and the black smoke that is frequently released from diesel vehicles when they accelerate.

Moreover, after stricter BS6 emission regulations were implemented, automakers started focusing on reducing the greenhouse emissions that came from their vehicles' tailpipes. Every car, gasoline or diesel, has made reductions in its overall emissions. Diesel, however, requires more consideration due to its greater environmental damage. This is when DPF adoption occurs. As a result, the diesel particulate filter market demand is developing.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

Due to strict emission rules enforced by various governments and growing global awareness of environmental pollution, the diesel particulate filter (DPF) industry has experienced a significant upsurge in recent years.

The diesel particulate filter market segmentation is primarily based on type, vehicle type, material type, and region.

Europe dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

Who Produces Diesel Particulate Filters?

Bosal International

Cataler Corporation

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

Clariant

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Faurecia

HJS Emission Technology

Johnson Matthey

MANN+HUMMEL Group

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore

Wuxi Weifu Lida Catalytic Converter Co., Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Demand for greener technology has increased as worries about environmental deterioration and air quality have grown. Diesel particulate filter market sales are being driven by corporate, consumer, and government efforts to reduce the environmental impact of diesel-powered cars.

Furthermore, strict emission regulations have been put in place by governments all over the world to reduce the negative environmental effects of diesel engines. In order to lower particulate matter emissions, these laws require the use of emission control devices like DPFs. DPF systems are therefore required by automakers to be installed in their cars, which is propelling the diesel particulate filter market growth.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The diesel particulate filter market size is expected to grow. DPFs and other effective pollution control systems are anticipated to become more and more in demand as environmental requirements get stricter and automotive technologies advance. Also, continued research endeavors are likely to produce increasingly more sophisticated and economical DPF technologies, thereby reinforcing their significance in reducing air pollution.

Overview of the Top Segments

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) represent a significant sector of the diesel particulate filter market. These adaptable automobiles, which include vans and compact trucks, are extensively used in delivery and urban logistics. LCVs are subject to strict emission rules because they are frequently used in highly populated regions. Consequently, there is a huge increase in demand for effective DPF systems in this area.

Also, to ensure compliance with pollution standards and preserve optimal vehicle performance, manufacturers are concentrating on creating compact, high-performance DPF solutions specifically suited for light-duty vehicles (LCVs). This specialized market demonstrates the increasing focus on environmentally friendly urban transportation options.

Regenerative Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

In heavy-duty applications where exhaust temperatures are constantly high, regenerative filters are essential. They dramatically cut operating expenses by eliminating the need for manual maintenance and replacement. This technology contributes to cleaner air and longer engine life by addressing the difficulty of maintaining optimal DPF performance, especially in cars with intermittent or low-speed operation.

Moreover, one important segment of the diesel particulate filter market is disposable filters. They are meant to be used only once and are changed when they become saturated with particle matter, in contrast to their equivalents. For applications where access to regeneration is restricted or where an extended filter lifespan is not a top priority, these filters provide an affordable option.

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 28.86 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 14.23 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.2% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Material Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Europe: The diesel particulate filter market in Europe is leading the way in emission control technology. The market for DPF systems has mostly been driven by strict environmental restrictions, especially the Euro standards. This market is growing because of Europe's strong automobile sector, which includes both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The importance of DPF technology has increased because of the region's focus on air pollution reduction and sustainable transportation solutions.

Asia Pacific: Throughout the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Concerns regarding air quality have increased as a result of rapid development and the growing automobile industry. Increased pollution standards have made the implementation of DPF technology mandatory, particularly in India and China. The trucks and buses that make up the commercial vehicle segment are a big factor in this industry.

Browse the Detail Report “Diesel Particulate Filter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicle); By Type; By Material Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diesel-particulate-filter-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

German luxury automaker Audi announced a collaboration with MANN+HUMMEL in October 2022 to develop a particle filter specifically for electric cars. This cutting-edge filter was created to collect environmental particulate matter while the vehicle is charging and operating.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the study period of the diesel particulate filter market?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Which segments are covered in the report?

Who are the market's key players?

Which region is holding the largest diesel particulate filter market share?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the diesel particulate filter market report based on vehicle type, type, material type, and region:

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicle

By Type Outlook

Disposable

Regenerative

By Material Type Outlook

Silicon Carbide

Cordierite

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

