Inspection Management Software Market Size to Surpass USD 20.40 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7%

Pune,India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Inspection Management Software Market Size was valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.40 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. to Grow Rapidly; Increasing Adoption of Automated Inspection Techniques is Driving Market Progress. Fortune Business Insights mentioned this in a report, titled Inspection Management Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

The software is widely used for confirming effective facility inspections and regular audits by organizations of all sizes. Market expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of business automation processes for smooth inspection





Key Industry Development:

Benchmark Gensuite, the provider of the inspection management platform, expanded its operations in Mason, Ohio. To provide its customers with a better service at home, globally, and across various operating profiles, its employees now have the opportunity to work together in person.

Key Takeaways

Growing Importance of Strategic Planning to Propel Market Growth

Rising Adoption of the Business Automation Process for Seamless Inspection to Support Market Expansion

Rapid Integration of Inspection Management Software to Enhance the Working Efficiency in SMEs to Support Market Growth

Increased Demand for High-quality Standards Boosted Manufacturing Segment Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Inspection Management Software Market share are Dassault Systèmes (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (The Netherlands), Ideagen (U.K.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Penta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Intelex Technologies (Canada), ComplianceQuest (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 20.40 billion Base Year 2022 Inspection Management Software Market Size in 2022 USD 7.98 billion in 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for AI-equipped Visual Inspection Systems to Enhance Market Growth

AI-powered automated systems can identify errors and address them in real time. This is crucial for enhancing quality control. AI-equipped visual inspection systems are preferred over manual operations as these systems can perform constant and error-free tasks. Increasing implementation of these technologies to smooth production processes is boosting market development.

Decision intelligence is gaining popularity as it can support the automated decision-making of humans. Businesses are adopting this advanced innovation to improve overall decision-making capabilities. Hence, the increasing need for automated inspection is driving the market growth.

Nevertheless, market growth is hampered by the high cost of software installation processes.





Segments:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Users

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Others (IT and Telecom)

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

Presence of Major Manufacturing Facilities Fueled Market Expansion in North America

North America accounted for the highest inspection management software market share. Market growth in the region is propelled by the rapid adoption of cloud technologies and robots. The presence of well-known production facilities and retail chains is supporting market development in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Automation is revolutionizing governments and businesses in the region. Rising private and public investments in technology infrastructure are driving market growth in the region.





Quick Buy - Inspection Management Software Market Research Report

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies Are Maintaining their Dominance by Offering Better Quality Assurance

Top inspection management software providers are working on offering superior quality assurance to enhance operational efficiency. They are concentrating on offering advanced solutions for industry-specific needs. By adopting these tactics, companies can make a mark in the market.





FAQ’s

How big is the Inspection Management Software Market?

Inspection Management Software Market size was USD 7.98 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Inspection Management Software Market Growing?

The Inspection Management Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





