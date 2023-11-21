Mass Notification System Market Size to Surpass USD 52.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.1%

Pune,India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Mass Notification System Market Size was valued at USD 11.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.78 billion in 2023 to USD 52.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

A mass notification system refers to a single access point that delivers alerts to different contacts spread across several distributed data stores. The system sends alerts in the form of text, image, and color code to people during emergencies. Factors such as increasing usage of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices by different industrial end-users and rise in the number of BYOD devices are likely to boost the mass notification system market growth.

Key Industry Development-

February 2023 – Singlewire Software, LLC. partnered with Critical Response Group (CRG) to integrate crucial incident mapping features into its InformaCast software. This will help send visual location information and notifications to people working in various sectors, such as healthcare, business, and government.





Key Takeaways-

Mass Notification System Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 52.54 Billion in 2030

Networking components delivers accurate data about natural and other threat incidents with real-time response.

The mass notification system broadcasts information across various channels including mobile phones

Inventory Management Software Market Size in North America was USD 4.58 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Everbridge, Inc. (U.S.), Alertus Technologies LLC. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), Blackboard Inc. (France), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), OnSolve, LLC (U.S.), Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ATI Systems (U.S.), BlackBerry Limited. (Canada)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 52.54 Billion Base Year 2022 Mass Notification System Market Size in 2022 USD 11.65 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Application, End-Users,





Drivers and Restraints-

Growing Use of Mass Communication Platforms to Expand Real-Time Incident Visibility to Augment Market Growth

Mass notification solutions are being widely used by end-users in different industry verticals to manage critical incidents effectively. These solutions combine hardware, software, and other networking systems to offer reliable data about natural and other threats and are equipped with real-time response features. Mass notification systems broadcast the information across smartphones, TVs, and other communication mediums to increase awareness. This factor is predicted to boost the adoption of mass communication platforms to offer real-time visibility of various incidents.

However, disinformation and promotion of fake news with the help of mass notification systems can impede market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Application

Public Alerts & Warnings

Emergency Response Management

Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

Reporting & Analytics

Others (Critical Event Management)

By End-user

Government

Energy & Utility

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Military & defense

IT & Telecom

Others (Chemical and Transportation)





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market due to Large Presence of Reputed Mass Notification System Providers

North America holds the largest share in the global market as the region has a notable presence of mass notification system providers. These companies are partnering with other market leaders to offer robust communication systems and advanced alerts.

Asia Pacific is also projected to highest growth rate in the global market due to the growing popularity of smartphones in India, Japan, and China.





Competitive Landscape:

Market Leaders to Focus on Partnerships to Strengthen their Product Portfolios

Some of the major companies involved in this market are focusing on the creation of mass notification systems to offer emergency alerts to the public and strengthen their security. Many of these firms are entering strategic partnership, merger, and acquisition agreements to extend their business operations, strengthen their product portfolios, and retain their dominance in the market.





FAQs

How big is the Mass Notification System Market?

Mass Notification System Market size was USD 11.65 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 52.54 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Mass Notification System Market growing?

The Mass Notification System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





