US C-arms Market Size to Surpass USD 2.06 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3%

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global US C-arms Market Size was valued at USD 0.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.06 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Awareness of Benefits of Flat Panel Detectors Over Conventional X-Ray Systems to Fuel Market Growth

A c-arm is an innovative medical imaging scanner that uses X-ray technology. It is used for fluoroscopic imaging while carrying out orthopedic and surgical procedures. The prevalence of various chronic diseases is on the rise across the U.S., which has also increased the number of surgeries in the country. These factors are expected to boost the U.S. c-arms market growth.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled U.S. C-arms Market, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

May 2023 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., announced the launch of Zenition 10, a mobile c-arm system. The launch was aimed at helping the company expand its product portfolio.





Request a Free Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-c-arms-market-104005





Key Takeaways –

R&D by major players is driving technological advancements in C-arms.

Several Advantages of FPDs over Traditional X-Ray to Support Product Adoption.s

Major players' efforts to introduce innovative products are key to anticipated U.S. market growth.

The mobile C-arms segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE HealthCare (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.06 Billion Base Year 2022 U.S. C-arms Market Size in 2022 USD 0.95 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 96 Segments covered Type, detector, Application and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-c-arms-market-104005





Drivers & Restraints:

Awareness of Benefits of Flat Panel Detectors Over Conventional X-Ray Systems to Fuel Market Growth

C-arms also include Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs) that offer various benefits over the conventional X-ray systems. These advantages include short processing time, high sensitivity, better image quality, and low geometric distortion. Moreover, the key market players are also launching new products that include the FPD technology, which will positively influence the market progress.

However, growing adoption of refurbished devices can impede market growth.





Segmentation:

By Type

Fixed C-arms

Mobile C-arms

Full-size C-arms

Mini C-arms

By Detector

Flat Panel Detector

Image Intensifier

By Application

Orthopedics and Trauma

Cardiology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics





Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market and highlights major areas, such as market segmentation & its analysis, overview, detectors, types, end-users, applications, and the prominent market players. It also presents insights on the latest industry developments and key market trends. The report also highlights the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.





Quick Buy - U.S. C-arms Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104005





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus On New Product Launches to Cement Their Market Positions

Some of the key players operating in the market, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and GE Healthcare are increasing their focus on launching new products in the market to increase their market share. They are also integrating advanced technologies into their latest product offerings to help them retain their market dominance.





FAQs

How big is the U.S. C-arms Market?

U.S. C-arms Market size was USD 0.95 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2.06 billion in 2030.

How fast is the U.S. C-arms Market growing?

The U.S. C-arms Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

C-arms Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Fluoroscopy C-arms Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Medical Devices Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment