Material Handling Equipment Market Size to Surpass $342 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%

Pune, India , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material handling equipment market size was valued at USD 216.6 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 227.4 billion in 2023 to USD 342.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The global MHE market is characterized by intense competition and rapid changes, fueled by advancements in technology and the incorporation of Industry 4.0 principles in warehouse management and logistics infrastructure. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Material Handling Equipment Market, 2023–2030."

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2023 – Kion group, an intralogistic giant offering MHE by Demantic and Linde, has invested around USD 11.80 million to develop its own fuel system for industrial trucks.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 342.0 billion Base Year 2022 Material Handling Equipment Market Share in 2022 USD 216.6 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Equipment Type, By Industry, and By Region Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Drivers Adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Integration of Data Analytics to Propel the Market Growth Increasing E-Commerce and Implementation of AGVs to Bolster the Market Growth

Report Coverage:

The material handling equipment research report provides an in-depth analysis of types, applications, and industries, along with insights into leading companies, their business overview, and key product applications. It covers the competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, current market trends, and crucial drivers and restraints. Additionally, the report highlights factors contributing to recent market growth.

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Drivers and Restraints:

Automation Solutions Drive Efficiency and Profitability in Manufacturing

The shortage of skilled labor in manufacturing facilities has prompted major manufacturers to adopt automated handling equipment on their shop floors. This strategic move not only drives profitability but also helps minimize operational costs. For example, in June 2022, ek Robotics formed a solution partnership with the renowned automotive manufacturer BMW Group. As a result, AGVs were implemented in BMW's manufacturing and warehouse operations, enhancing efficiency and productivity

However, high initial investment and complex integration of MHE may hinder material handling equipment market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Rapid Growth Expected in Transport Equipment Sector Driven by Increasing Demand for Efficient Material handling

By equipment type, the market is divided into transport equipment, handling equipment, racking and storage equipment, and others (unit load formation equipment, control equipment, identification, etc.). The transport equipment sector is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the coming years. The increasing demand for transportation services, particularly in the logistics and supply chain industry, drives the need for heavy equipment used in material handling and transfer operations

Boost in Global Construction Activities Drives the Growth for Construction Industr

Based on the industry, the market is distributed by industry into automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer goods & electronics, food & beverages, construction, semiconductors, mining, and others

The global construction industry is experiencing highest CAGR, leading to increased demand for material handling equipment. This surge is fueled by various factors such as government policies, initiatives, and investments in infrastructure development, including logistic parks, ports, airports, and manufacturing facilities

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Driven by Growing Consumer Base and Strategic Product Offerings

Asia Pacific material handling equipment industry is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.2%. This growth can be attributed to the strong economic advancements in countries such as India, China, and some ASEAN nations.

The North America market is expected to exhibit positive growth throughout the forecast period due to the significant presence of leading companies in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Advancing Market Penetration through Specialized Machines and Material Handling Technologies

Key players in the industry are continuously offering a wide range of specialized machines, including cranes, industrial trucks, and other material handling technologies, to cater to the diverse needs of their end-users. This strategic approach helps them establish a strong foothold in the market and increase material handling equipment market share.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Schaefer System International Ltd. (Germany)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Beumer Group (Germany)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

Godrej Group (India)

Kion Group AG (Germany)

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (India)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (U.S.)

Swisslog Holding AG (Germany)

Crown Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Material Handling Equipment Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Equipment Type (USD) Transport Equipment Conveyors Roller Chain Wheel Others (Vertical, Screw Conveyor, Inclined Belt) Cranes Jib Cranes Bridge Cranes Gantry Cranes Others (Hammerhead, Telescopic, Crawler) Industrial Trucks Hand Trucks Pallet Trucks Lift Truck Others (Pallet Jacks, Side Loaders, Walking Stackers) Automated Guided Vehicles AGVs Others (Hoppers and Reclaimers) Handling Equipment Dock Leveler Hoist Others (Rotary Index Table, Lift/Tilt/Turn Table, Parts Feeder, Balancer) Racking & Storage Equipment Automatic Storage/Retrieval System Selective Pallet Rack Others (Sliding Racks, Stacking Frames, Push-back Racks) Others (Unit Load Formation Equipment, Identification, and Control Equipment) By Industry (USD) Consumer Goods & Electronics Automotive Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Construction Mining Semiconductors Others (Aviation, Chemicals) By Region (USD) North America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific Latin America

North America Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Equipment Type (USD) Transport Equipment Conveyors Roller Chain Wheel Others (Vertical, Screw Conveyor, Inclined Belt) Cranes Jib Cranes Bridge Cranes Gantry Cranes Others (Hammerhead, Telescopic, Crawler) Industrial Trucks Hand Trucks Pallet Trucks Lift Truck Others (Pallet Jacks, Side Loaders, Walking Stackers) Automated Guided Vehicles AGVs Others (Hoppers and Reclaimers) Handling Equipment Dock Leveler Hoist Others (Rotary Index Table, Lift/Tilt/Turn Table, Parts Feeder, Balancer) Racking & Storage Equipment Automatic Storage/Retrieval System Selective Pallet Rack Others (Sliding Racks, Stacking Frames, Push-back Racks) Others (Unit Load Formation Equipment, Identification, and Control Equipment)



TOC Continued…

Quick Buy - Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101501

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245