Earthmoving Equipment Market Size to Surpass $84.24 billion by 2026 | Increasing Pace of Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global earthmoving equipment market size is anticipated to grow from USD 69.85 billion in 2018 to USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% over the estimated period. The earthmoving machinery market is experiencing dynamic trends and robust growth driven by a combination of technological advancements, increasing infrastructure projects, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. It is characterized by an amalgamation of technological innovation, sustainability initiatives, and a surge in infrastructure projects, fostering a landscape of continuous growth and evolution. As the industry navigates these trends, it is poised to shape the future of construction, mining, and related sectors on a global scale. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Earthmoving Equipment Market, Forecast 2019-2026”.

Industry Development:

Hitachi Construction Machinery’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Queensland, Australia, Bradken Pty Ltd, shipped two EH5000AC-3 rigid dump trucks that are about 10% lighter than the conventional Hitachi dump trucks.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited announced an investment worth £65 million to set up a new plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, which will dedicatedly fabricate and export parts via the port at Surat to meet increasing earthmoving equipment demand from the Middle East and Africa.

Request a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 2.4% 2026 Value Projection 84.24 billion Base Year 2018 Earthmoving Equipment Market Size in 2018 69.85 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Equipment Type, By Industry, By Region

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The earthmoving machinery market growth across the globe is dominated by the players such as Caterpillar, Hitachi, Komatsu, Volvo Group, and SANY America. Considering the demands of the end-users, these companies are indulged in incorporating various business strategies that are used to enhance the customer experience.

Currently, it has been observed that the end-users across the developing countries, frequently prioritize on price in making investment decisions, while customers in developed economies generally prefer the productivity and other performance criteria to lower owning and operating costs over the lifetime of the machine

COVID-19 Impact:

Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, certain factors have positively influenced the earthmoving machinery market, fostering resilience and innovation within the industry. One notable shift has been the accelerated adoption of technology. Construction companies, compelled to adapt to remote working conditions and ensure job site safety, have increasingly turned to advanced technologies in earthmoving machinery.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Report Coverage:

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Earthmoving Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the Product

Backhoes

Excavators

Loaders

Compaction Equipment

Other

Based on the Application

Surface mining

Underground mining

Construction

Quick Buy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/101705

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the earthmoving machinery market is characterized by the presence of key global players, each vying for market share through innovation, product diversification, and strategic collaborations. Caterpillar Inc., a behemoth in the industry, stands out with its comprehensive range of earthmoving equipment, including excavators, bulldozers, and loaders.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

AB Volvo

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

SANY America

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Earthmoving Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Equipment Type (Value) Excavators Mini Excavator Crawler Excavator Wheeled Excavator Others (Dragline, Long Reach, etc.) Loaders Skid Steer Backhoe Wheeled Excavator Crawler/ Track Mini Loaders Dump Trucks Articulated Trucks Rigid Trucks Others (Dumpers, Motor Graders, etc.) By Industry (Value) Mining Construction Agriculture & forestry Others (Oil & Gas, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued….

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/earthmoving-equipment-market-101705

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245