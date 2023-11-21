Tritium Supplies Rapid Chargers for Wales’ Largest EV Charging Facility

New retail EV charging site at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth – Wales’ largest EV charging site – will enable up to 40 electric vehicles to charge simultaneously.

The retail site located at the National Library of Wales brings much-needed charging capacity to Wales, as the country aims to establish 4,000 EV chargers by 2030.

It includes five rapid Tritium 75kW DC chargers with 10 connectors.



LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company will provide the rapid chargers for Wales’ largest EV charging facility. With this new charging site, locals, visitors, and National Library of Wales staff in Aberystwyth will gain access to Wales’ largest EV charging site, thanks to a new hub with 40 charging points – including five rapid Tritium 75kW DC chargers with 10 connectors – at the National Library of Wales.

The charging hub will benefit local EV owners, including customers of nearby towns and villages, as well as attract tourists who are either visiting or passing through Aberystwyth. This rollout will allow EV drivers to visit the retail site and browse the library while they wait for their EV to complete a charge cycle, which in turn will increase visitors through the library’s doors to support the local institution.

“While the UK Government has now confirmed plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, the rollout of EV charging infrastructure must continue to accelerate to meet their target to install 300,000 public charging stations by 2030. Wales has a major role to play in this acceleration so that the whole of the UK transport network is electrified, allowing drivers to traverse the country,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter.

“Our latest installation at the National Library of Wales brings much-needed fast chargers to Wales, and Tritium is proud to be part of a solution that is encouraging both sustainable travel and opportunity charging at this national landmark in Aberystwyth.”

The National Library of Wales will be the charge point operator (CPO) of the site and will therefore manage day-to-day operations for each of the new chargers, providing a seamless and reliable charging experience for EV drivers.

Pedr ap Llwyd, Librarian and Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “This is a major step forward in our offer to visitors and in achieving our well-being goals set out in our Strategic Plan in line with the Future Generations Act. We are proud to have worked with Tritium to secure the largest EV facility in Wales to date and will welcome all who wish to use the charging facilities as well as using that time to visit our exhibitions, café, and shop.”

Founded in 2001, Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth, is the national legal deposit library of Wales and is one of the Welsh Government sponsored bodies. It holds over 6.5 million books and periodicals, and the largest collections of archives, portraits, maps and photographic images in Wales.

