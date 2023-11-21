Aqua Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RENO, Nev., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences during December 2023.



Janney Montgomery Scott Clean Energy Investment Symposium, December 6, 2023, New Orleans: Mr. Cotton and Mr. Merrill will conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_94999/conference_register.html.



The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference, December 7, 2023, New York: Mr. Cotton and Mr. Merrill will conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor.



Bank of America Battery Materials Tech Day, December 12, 2023, Virtual: Mr. Cotton and Mr. Merrill will join a fireside chat with Julien Dumoulin-Smith, Managing Director, US Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Research.



Investors interested in learning more about these conference events can contact FNK IR at aqms@fnkir.com. Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management at either event can also contact their Janney, Benchmark, or Bank of America representative.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the Company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

