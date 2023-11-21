Fobi AI Implements Digital Credentials with Five North American Ice Hockey Organizations, Including The AHL & OHL

Fobi continues to drive momentum in the sports and entertainment industry, signing multiple new deals with hockey organizations across North America.



VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wallet pass technology has been formally implemented with several ice hockey organizations across North America, including the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Through its wallet pass platform, Passcreator, Fobi’s digital credential solution provides various hockey teams with a secure and convenient digital alternative to traditional identification cards.

Fobi's demonstrated experience in delivering advanced technology for the sports and entertainment sector, such as with the NCAA Men's and Women's basketball tournaments, reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the industry. As these opportunities continue to grow, Fobi is now leveraging its technology to enhance the hockey experience for fans and stakeholders at every level of the sport, including professional major and minor leagues, junior leagues, and youth (minor) leagues.

Chris Nikolis, Executive Vice President, Business Development for the AHL, states: “Fobi’s digital wallet pass solution has allowed us to greatly improve the way we service our stakeholders throughout North America, making our league-wide credentialing process for executives, management, scouts, officials, and media more effective and more efficient.”

DIGITAL WALLET PASSES TO ELIMINATE PLASTIC SEASON TICKET HOLDER CARDS & ENHANCE SECURITY OF CREDENTIAL VERIFICATION

Fobi’s digital credential solution enables one of its OHL partners to convert traditional VIP season ticketholder cards into convenient digital wallet passes. These passes, readily accessible in fans' mobile wallets, enable communications from the team and its sponsors directly to the lock screen, fostering heightened engagement and personalization throughout the season. The addition of real-time team updates, news, and promotions will also replace the traditional method of email communication, ensuring fans stay well-informed at the right time and place.

For the AHL, Fobi’s wallet pass technology will facilitate the creation of digital credential cards for key stakeholders, including scouts, agents, managers, officials, and team representatives. These digital credentials play a critical role in granting access to specific areas typically reserved for authorized personnel, such as locker rooms and media facilities.

The implementation of digital wallet passes offers several key advantages for sports organizations like the AHL and OHL. This includes the streamlined and cost-effective creation and distribution of passes, eliminating the need for physical card and brochure mailings. Fans can now access their passes hassle-free, directly through their mobile wallets, reducing the risk of loss or forgetfulness. Digital passes can also be easily replaced as needed and dynamically update to reflect new information about each fan.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: "The momentum we’re driving in the sports industry, and now for hockey, continues to speak to the versatility and robustness of our wallet pass technology, whether that be for ticketing, communication, or digital credentials. We're not only helping simplify backend operations for these teams, but we’re also bringing leagues and their fans closer altogether."

About American Hockey League

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League ( theahl.com , @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is a highly regarded major junior ice hockey league for players aged 16 to 20, providing top-tier development opportunities for young athletes. With a focus on player development, the OHL has a strong commitment to delivering the best possible hockey experience.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

