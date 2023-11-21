Therapeutic Vaccines Market anticipated to reach USD 108.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Therapeutic Vaccines Market , by Products (Autoimmune Disease Vaccines, Neurological Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Infectious Disease Vaccines, Others), Technology (Autologous vaccines, Allogeneic vaccines) and Region.

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 28.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 108.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 18.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Products, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sanofi-Pasteur Cytos Biotechnology AG Sample of Companies Covered Intellect Neurosciences Agenus Inc. Celtic Pharma

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Therapeutic Vaccines Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The therapeutic vaccines market represents a dynamic and evolving sector within the broader healthcare landscape, where therapeutic vaccines serve as a unique approach to combat and manage various diseases. Therapeutic vaccines differ from traditional preventive vaccines in that they are designed not only to prevent infections but also to treat existing conditions. These vaccines stimulate the patient's immune system to recognize and target specific antigens associated with diseases such as cancer, chronic infections, and autoimmune disorders. The underlying principle is to harness the body's immune response to target and eliminate specific cells or pathogens responsible for the disease. This innovative approach marks a paradigm shift in the field of immunotherapy, offering new avenues for the development of targeted and personalized treatments. The Therapeutic Vaccines Market is characterized by a growing emphasis on precision medicine and the increasing recognition of the potential of immunotherapy in addressing a range of medical conditions. One of the key driving factors behind the expansion of this market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases.

Major vendors in the global Therapeutic Vaccines Market:

Sanofi-Pasteur

Cytos Biotechnology AG

Intellect Neurosciences

Agenus Inc.

Celtic Pharma

Novartis

Dendreon Corp.

Pfizer

Transgene

Antigenics

Argos Therapeutics

Bavarian Nordic

Biovest International

Celldex Therapeutics

Cel-Sci

Curevac

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.

Vaccinogen Inc.

Affiris

Medimmune, LLC

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases emerges as a paramount driver propelling the growth of the Therapeutic Vaccines Market. In recent years, the global healthcare landscape has been marked by a significant increase in chronic conditions, encompassing a spectrum of ailments such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and certain infectious diseases. This surge in chronic diseases has necessitated the exploration of innovative and targeted treatment modalities, leading to a heightened focus on therapeutic vaccines as a promising avenue for intervention. One of the primary drivers catalyzing the Therapeutic Vaccines Market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, poses a substantial global health burden. Therapeutic vaccines designed to harness the body's immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells represent a paradigm shift in the oncology treatment landscape. These vaccines aim to stimulate a specific immune response against tumor-associated antigens, offering a tailored approach that holds the potential to enhance treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of recurrence.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Emphasis on Precision Medicine

Continuous Advancements In Immunotherapy Techniques

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Design

Regulatory Support and Approvals

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Design

The Therapeutic Vaccines Market is poised for significant growth and transformation, with technological advancements in vaccine design emerging as a crucial opportunity. The intersection of cutting-edge technologies and vaccine development has opened new frontiers in the quest for more effective and precise therapeutic vaccines. One of the primary opportunities lies in the ability to leverage sophisticated tools in genomics, proteomics, and computational biology to enhance the design and optimization of therapeutic vaccines. The advent of genomics has revolutionized our understanding of the genetic basis of diseases, providing unprecedented insights into the molecular signatures associated with various conditions. In the context of therapeutic vaccines, genomics allows for the identification of specific antigens and tumor markers that can serve as targets for immune intervention. The ability to analyze the genetic makeup of individual patients facilitates the development of personalized vaccines tailored to the unique characteristics of their diseases. This precision-driven approach enhances the therapeutic potential of vaccines, offering a more targeted and efficacious means of treatment.

The market for Therapeutic Vaccines is dominated by North America.

North America emerges as the dominant region in the Therapeutic Vaccines Market, propelled by factors such as a burgeoning cancer burden, escalating research and development investments, and a surge in product launches. The region's prominence is underscored by the anticipated growth in market demand, driven by the staggering statistics projected by the American Cancer Society for 2022. According to this data, the United States is expected to witness approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in the same year. Among these, a significant portion comprises nearly 236,740 new lung cancer cases and 287,850 new breast cancer cases. Additionally, the data highlights the anticipated diagnoses of 79,000 new cases of kidney cancer and 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer, showcasing a substantial cancer burden within the U.S. population. This heightened prevalence underscores the imperative for therapeutic vaccines as a vital treatment option, consequently propelling the demand for these vaccines and steering the North American market toward robust growth. The escalating demand for therapeutic vaccines is intricately linked to the region's proactive response to addressing the pressing healthcare needs associated with the rising incidence of various cancers, establishing North America as a pivotal player in the global Therapeutic Vaccines Market.

The Cancer vaccine Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on products the therapeutic vaccines market is segmented into Autoimmune Disease Vaccines, Neurological Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Infectious Disease Vaccines and Others. The cancer vaccines segment is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period within the Therapeutic Vaccines Market. This anticipated expansion is underpinned by several factors contributing to the prominence of cancer vaccines as a crucial category within the therapeutic vaccine landscape. As the understanding of cancer immunology advances and precision medicine gains traction, the demand for innovative and targeted approaches to cancer treatment has surged, with cancer vaccines emerging as a promising modality. One key driver of the anticipated growth in the Cancer Vaccines segment is the increasing recognition of the immune system's role in cancer surveillance and elimination. Cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body's immune response against specific tumor-associated antigens, effectively training the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. This immunotherapeutic approach holds significant potential for preventing cancer recurrence, addressing metastatic disease, and improving overall patient outcomes.

