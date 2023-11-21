DevvStream Announces Participation at Upcoming COP28 Climate Change Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, will participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023.



Members of the DevvStream leadership team will travel to Dubai to join world leaders, politicians, experts and private sector leaders for discussion of the climate crisis, and solutions at hand, on a global level. DevvStream representatives will share insights on the critical role that both compliance and voluntary carbon markets must play in helping governments and corporations achieve net zero goals.

“Global warming and climate change present an ever-growing threat to the future of communities across the globe, and it is imperative that private and public sector leaders come together to embrace bold, creative solutions aimed at delivering a more sustainable future,” said DevvStream CEO Sunny Trinh. “The UN’s endorsement of carbon offsetting is a pivotal first step for advancing global decarbonization. But it is crucial that we continue to build momentum for the participation in and development of carbon markets, while at the same time creating a foundation of trust and transparency required for these markets to meet their full potential. We look forward to connecting with stakeholders from around the globe in Dubai to discuss these key issues.”

DevvStream representatives will be participating in the following events in Dubai during COP28:

COP28 Blue Zone

On Friday, December 8, from DevvStream Chief Sustainability Officer Dr. Destenie Nock will join Women Organizing for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN) in the COP28 Blue Zone for a panel titled “Measuring and Monetizing Women’s Empowerment within Climate Investments”.

In September, DevvStream and WOCAN announced a partnership to drive sustainable and measurable change in key areas such as education, health, economic empowerment, and environmental stewardship.

YOUNGA COP28 Pavilion

On Monday, December 4, Dr. Destenie Nock will join fellow female leaders on a panel discussion, hosted at the YOUNGA pavilion, titled “Women Who Power the Future: Celebrating Women Driving the Renewable Energy Revolution.”

On Tuesday, December 5, DevvStream CEO Sunny Trinh, CSO Dr. Destenie Nock, and Head of Carbon David Oliver will participate a roundtable discussion focused on carbon market solutions, also hosted at the YOUNGA pavilion.

CC Forum: Global Investment in Sustainable Development

On Wednesday, December 6, DevvStream CEO Sunny Trinh will deliver a keynote address at the CC Forum, a conference dedicated to investment in sustainability which convenes top business leaders, policymakers, and public figures. In addition to his keynote address, Sunny Trinh will discuss the role of carbon markets in achieving sustainability goals during a panel titled “The New Multi-Trillion Climate Finance: What Is It and How to Capitalize on It.” Across both days of the CC Forum conference, DevvStream leaders will be available to discuss the company’s technology-based carbon credit generation approach at an exhibit booth, which can be found in the showcase hall.

Other Events

In addition to the above, DevvStream looks forward to engaging with climate leaders at the following events/forums:

UNFCCC COP28 Climate Law and Governance Day at the University of Dubai

The BridgingTheGap Youth Media Hub

The Climate Action Innovation Zone

Climate Action at Scale presentation at the Greening Education Hub

Strategies For Industrial Decarbonization presentation at the Masdar Pavilion

The CC Forum for Global Investment in Sustainable Development

The Equality Lounge

The kyu House forum: “From Intention to Impact | Building Coalitions that Work”

The Hope House by Time for Better



DevvStream seeks to partner with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that are designed to improve energy efficiency and eliminate, reduce or sequester carbon emissions, through the use of carbon credits. Through a unique, two-pronged business model, DevvStream’s Carbon Management and Carbon Investment programs take a systematic approach to the process of generating carbon credits by partnering with project owners to either directly invest as a co-developer or execute project design, documentation, and certification efforts and associated costs in exchange for a substantial portion of multi-year carbon credit streams. Through this approach, DevvStream aims to democratize access to carbon markets while helping governments and corporations worldwide meet their sustainability goals.

Attendees can learn more about DevvStream’s mission and technology-focused approach to sustainability at COP28 in Dubai by requesting a meeting via email to the following address: COP28@devvstream.com. Note that DevvStream leadership is only available to meet from December 3 through December 8.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined Company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

