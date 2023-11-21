Dental Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 60.8 Billion at 5.9% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Dental Consumables Market is expected to reach a US valuation of $60.8 Bn by 2032 while growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Dental consumables are disposable products used in various dental procedures, including restorative treatments, preventive care, and diagnostics. These products, such as filling materials, prosthetics, and infection control items, are vital for maintaining a sterile and safe dental environment. Compared to traditional alternatives, dental consumables often offer advantages such as greater precision through advanced technologies like CAD/CAM systems, improved biocompatibility, increased efficiency with faster procedures, and enhanced aesthetics.

Additionally, their use contributes to infection control by offering disposable and single-use options, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. The rise of the market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental disorders across the countries and the aging global population requiring dental treatments.

Moreover, other factors such as technological advancements in digital dentistry, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, have propelled the demand for specialized consumables. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of dental consumables during the forecast period.

However, there are some factors that restrict the growth of the market. For instance, the adoption of advanced dental technologies in the market brings about high associated costs. Cutting-edge tools such as digital imaging systems and CAD/CAM technology come with great financial commitments for smaller dental practices.

Patient anxiety and perceptions about dental treatments strongly affect the acceptance of specific dental consumables, especially in preventive care. The fear of discomfort or invasiveness can lead to resistance.

Key Takeaways:

The East Asian market is expected to witness a market value share of ~20% during the forecast period. As capita disposable income rises in the region, the population is increasingly leaning towards routine healthcare diagnostics, including regular dental check-ups. This trend is expected to impact the East Asian market.

Implant segment market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, and surpassed a market value of $7.2 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, there is an expectation that the segment will expand by 1.6 times by 2032.

The United States market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The rising global incidence of dental disorders, technological advancements in digital dentistry, and a growing emphasis on preventive dental care are a few factors driving the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In order to stand out in this competitive market, key players are focusing on introducing innovations and launching new products. Prominent companies in the industry comprise Straumann, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M Company, and Ultradent Products.

Medline Industries Inc. acquired the Canadian distributor of medical and dental goods, "Medi Select," in January 2020.

The introduction of the X-Smart IQ digital endodontics ecosystem and app by Dentsply Sirona Endodontics guides and assists dental practitioners at every stage of the endodontic procedure.

Winning strategies

In response to the rising demand for digital solutions in dental practices, major players in the market are adjusting their products to seamlessly work with digital dentistry technologies such as CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners.

Given the rise of tele-dentistry, some companies are providing virtual support services, including consultations, training, and troubleshooting, to facilitate the integration of dental consumables in remote or digital-focused practices.

In the dental consumables market, a smart strategy involves using data analytics tools to understand market trends, customer preferences, and supply chain dynamics. This approach helps companies make smart decisions, fine-tune their products, and stay competitive.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 60.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 85 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures



The expected hindrance to market growth stems from the elevated expenses associated with dental services and supplies. Despite the escalating prevalence of oral diseases worldwide contributing to the expansion of the dental consumables market, the prohibitive costs of procedures and consumables limit accessibility for the middle-income population.

In addition, insufficient reimbursement policies from government and medical insurance entities pose a constraint on the dental consumables market. Even in affluent countries such as the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Australia, certain dental procedures like implants and periodontal surgery continue to face inadequate reimbursement.

