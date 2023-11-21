MAX Power Receives Drill Permit for Willcox Playa Lithium Project, Drilling Contractor Hired

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a permit from the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) to carry out imminent first-ever diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Willcox Playa Property located approximately 200 miles southeast of Phoenix (see Figure 1 below). The Willcox Property, comprising 3,754 acres, is considered highly prospective for economic lithium mineralization based on MAX Power’s recent work program (refer to July 24, 2023 news release) and compilation of historical data from the U.S. Geological Survey and other sources.

MAX Power has contracted Willcox-based Godbe Drilling LLC to commence a Phase 1 drill program at Willcox with mobilization to begin shortly after American Thanksgiving. This will be the first-ever systematic drilling on the Playa where the Company has abundant claystone and liquid brine targets (see Figure 2 below).

Mr. Peter Lauder, MAX Power Senior Geologist, commented: “The Willcox Playa has significant lithium discovery potential, so it’s very exciting that MAX Power will be the first company to ever carry out systematic diamond drilling on the Playa. The targets are compelling.”





Figure 1. Willcox Playa, Arizona, MAX Power Mining Corp.





Figure 2. MAX Power Mining Corp. Drill Hole Locations, Willcox Playa, Arizona





Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke, P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat, and Director for Max Power Mining Corp. Mr. Clarke is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX Power has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

