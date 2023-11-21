Global Electric Heat Tracing Market to Exceed USD 5.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Heat Tracing Market Size is to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2607

Electrical trace heating, commonly referred to as heat tracing, is a means of adjusting or increasing the ambient temperature of instrument impulse lines, pipelines, and even tanks using custom-designed cables. Trace heating is frequently used to keep pipes from freezing, to maintain a constant stream temperature in water heating systems, or to maintain process temperatures in piping that are required to transport substances that harden at room temperature. The increased need for highly energy-efficient electric heat tracing systems, as well as the low maintenance cost of electric heat tracing systems, are driving the growth of the electric heat tracing market over the forecast period. The use of trace heating in conjunction with the correct thermal insulation for the operational ambient temperature ensures a thermal balance in which the trace heating's thermal output equals the heat loss from the pipe. The rising popularity of energy-efficient solutions, increased industrialization, the expansion of the commercial sector, and the need for improved freeze protection solutions are some of the important drivers driving the electric heat tracing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased demand for heat tracing systems from various end-user industries, as well as increased use of heat tracing systems in power plants, are expected to provide potential opportunities throughout the projection period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Electric Heat Tracing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Self-Regulating, Constant Wattage, Mineral-insulated, Skin Effect, Others), By Application (Freeze Protection & Process Temperature Maintenance, Roof & Guttering De-icing, Floor Heating, Others), By End-Use (Chemical, Commercial, Power & Energy, Food & Beverage, Residential, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2607

The self-regulating segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global electric heat tracing market is segmented into self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral-insulated, skin effect, and others. Among these, the self-regulating segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 53.7% over the forecast period. Heat tracing cables with self-regulating output adjust their operation when the ambient temperature varies. The heat output of the wire increases as the ambient temperature falls and decreases as the ambient temperature rises. In contrast, as temperature rises, resistance decreases, resulting in higher power output.

The freeze protection & process temperature maintenance segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global electric heat tracing market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global electric heat tracing market is classified into freeze protection & process temperature maintenance, roof & guttering de-icing, floor heating, and others. Among these, the freeze protection & process temperature maintenance segment is expected to hold the largest share of the electric heat tracing market during the forecast period. The extensive industrial need for continuous temperature maintenance, as well as the critical importance of preventing freezing in a variety of operations, accounts for this segment's significant market penetration. Electric heat tracing is used in this subsegment to prevent freezing in pipes, tanks, and other equipment, particularly in industries where fluid transfer is critical.

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 32.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the global electric heat tracing market is segmented into chemical, commercial, power & energy, food & beverage, residential, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 32.8% over the forecast period, because of the critical requirements for safety, operational efficiency, and the movement of precious resources. The flow of very viscous fluids in pipelines is crucial in the oil and gas industry, especially in colder climates.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2607

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The combination of a vast industrial base, particularly in the oil and gas sector, technology breakthroughs, and different climatic requirements has propelled North America to the forefront of the worldwide electric heat tracing market. Electric heat tracing systems are in high demand in places with significant oil and gas resources and infrastructure, particularly in the United States and Canada. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, India, Japan, and a number of Southeast Asian countries, has been a hotspot of industrial expansion and infrastructure development. The Asia Pacific energy sector is developing, particularly in the discovery and processing of oil and gas, which fuels the demand for electric heat tracing systems. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market include Danfoss, eltherm GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Drexan Energy System, Inc., NIBE Industrier AB, BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, nVent Electric plc, Thermon Group Holding, Inc., Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, BriskHeat, Parker Hannifin, Pentair Plc., Supermec, Emerson Electric Company, and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2607

Recent Market Developments

On July 2023, nVent Electric plc, a global pioneer in electrical connection and protection solutions, announced the acquisition of TEXA Industries, which will operate within its Enclosures business area. The purchase of TEXA Industries and its highly complementary portfolio boosts nVent's position as a global solutions provider. TEXA Industries offers modern cooling technologies, such as revolutionary industrial air conditioners and chillers, to help customers effectively solve for increasing heat loads while developing systems.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Electric Heat Tracing Market, Type Analysis

Self-Regulating

Constant Wattage

Mineral-insulated

Skin Effect

Others

Electric Heat Tracing Market, Application Analysis

Freeze Protection & Process Temperature Maintenance

Roof & Guttering De-icing

Floor Heating

Others

Electric Heat Tracing Market, End-Use Analysis

Chemical

Commercial

Power & Energy

Food & Beverage

Residential

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Electric Heat Tracing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global Timing Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, Jitter Attenuators), By Material (Crystal, Silicon, Ceramic), By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, and Medical and Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Micro Motor Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Motor, DC Motor), By Power Consumption (Less Than 11V, 12-24 V, 25-48 V, More Than 48 V), By Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Construction & Mining, 3D Printer Systems, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Flat Flexible Cables Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Copper Wire Thickness (Less than 35 Microns, 35 to 50 Microns, 50 to 100 Microns, more than 100 Microns), By Copper Wire Width (<= 1 mm, 1 to 3 mm, 3 mm <=), By End-Use Applications (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Systems, Medical Devices, Automotive, IT Equipment, Telecommunications, Household Equipment, Aerospace & Defense Electronics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By End Use (Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Facility Management, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter