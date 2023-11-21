Global Medical Literature Monitoring Services Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global medical literature monitoring services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.
Healthcare professionals and researchers are progressively depending on evidence-based practices to make well-informed decisions regarding patient care and treatment options. Having access to up-to-date and pertinent medical literature is vital for developing evidence-based guidelines and protocols, thereby fueling the demand for literature monitoring services.
Key Market Trends
- Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning: Medical literature monitoring services increasingly leverage advanced NLP and machine learning algorithms. These technologies enhance the ability to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of medical literature. NLP helps in understanding and processing the complex language used in scientific articles, enabling more accurate identification of trends, emerging topics, and relationships between different studies.
- Integration of Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts: The demand for real-time monitoring and instant alerts has been on the rise. Researchers, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical companies are looking for services that can provide immediate updates on newly published studies, clinical trials, or relevant information in their field of interest. The integration of real-time monitoring features allows users to stay current with the latest developments and make timely decisions based on emerging evidence.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the local literature monitoring segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- As per the end user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market
- North America is analyzed to account for largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Key players operating in the global medical literature monitoring services market include Clarivate, Tepsivo Oy, Qvigilance, Biologit, APCER Life Sciences Inc., Techsol Life Sciences, PrimeVigilance Ltd., Freyr, Pharmalex GmbH, and Arriello Ireland Ltd., among others
By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology and Biopharma Companies
- Contract Research Organisations (CROs)
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Others
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Global Literature Monitoring
- Local Literature Monitoring
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
