Award-Winning Cannabis Company MWG Holdings Brings New Product Line to California Market: Blazy Gummies





Long-Anticipated Gummies Now Available in Flavors Including Boysenberry, Blue Raspberry, and Elderberry

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - MWG Holdings Group, Inc. (“MWG Holdings” or “MWG”), owner and operator of Perfect Union, California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company and leading purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company with award-winning roots in the California medical and recreational markets, announced today the launch of three delicious, cannabis-infused Blazy gummies flavors, now available in Perfect Union stores in California.

“We’re thrilled to bring our new Blazy Gummies to the Sacramento community with the same award-winning, high quality and incredible flavor that folks can expect from all of our edibles,” said Tom Sheridan, CEO, MWG Holdings. “We intend to continually innovate to drive new products to the market that have been requested by our customers, and this exciting addition to MWG’s portfolio demonstrates our commitment to surprising and delighting all who try them.”

Blazy Gummies come in three exciting and long-anticipated new flavors: Boysenberry, Blue Raspberry, and Elderberry. With 100mg per package, these new seasonal gummies are perfect for safe, effective dosing throughout the holiday season. Pick them up at Wild Seed Wellness in Marysville, California or at any of their 8 convenient Perfect Union locations including their flagship store, Sacramento-Northside.

The new edibles crafted using a proprietary process are gluten free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO.

The un-berry-lievable new flavors celebrate the bounty of harvest season with Boysenberry, a delicious cross between blackberry and raspberry; sweet, juicy and irresistible Blue Raspberry; and semi-sweet, antioxidant-packed Elderberry.

The now thriving cash flow positive cannabis business helmed by Tom Sheridan, MWG, has deep roots in California cannabis as a vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis platform bringing high-quality products to market.

Based in Sacramento, CA, MWG operates 9 dispensaries across California and a 30,000 square-foot premium indoor cultivation and distribution facility. Offering competitive prices, MWG dispensaries provide a clean, welcoming atmosphere with knowledgeable and engaged team members. Perfect union also offers convenient online express orders with pickup options for customers throughout all its store locations.

For information on where to find Blazy Gummies, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/ . Perfect Union boasts a robust portfolio of award-winning cannabis brands throughout its nine retail locations and offers a safe and welcoming environment where patrons can access high-quality products in-store, or via online order and pick up.

About MWG Holdings

MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is a purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company in the California medical and recreational markets, with a flagship location in Sacramento, California. Founded in 2017 as the pioneering cannabis retail brand originally known as Magnolia Wellness, the brand has offered award-winning and best selling products with a focus on local community building, and giving back to their employees. Today, MWG’s management team leverages over a decade of experience building profitable cannabis businesses, having raised millions in capital and bringing the company to cash flow positivity. The company has obtained scarce retail licenses and navigated local laws and regulations across Northern California and values building social welfare and outreach programs.

MWG owns and operates Perfect Union, California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company where guests enjoy a family-like atmosphere and wide range of products. Perfect Union boasts a robust portfolio of award-winning cannabis brands throughout its nine retail locations and offers a safe and welcoming environment where patrons can access high-quality products in-store, or via online order and pick up. MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. Learn more at https://www.perfect-union.com/ .



Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

mwg@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

