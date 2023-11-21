Xeriant’s Thanksgiving Message to its Shareholders and Business Partners

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, today released a Thanksgiving holiday message to its valued shareholders and business partners from its CEO, Keith Duffy:

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support and trust, which have been critical to Xeriant’s success, and wish you a blessed Thanksgiving season filled with the love of family and friends.

Our focus for much of 2023 has been aimed at developing advanced composites for the construction industry and establishing relationships with some of the major end users of building materials. We recognized a massive opportunity in the emerging green building materials space and particularly with a more durable, eco-friendly alternative to gypsum board and wood sheathing products, which have essentially been unchanged for over a century. NEXBOARD™, a building panel made from recovered plastic and fiber and our proprietary fire retardant, is extremely durable, lighter in weight, and resistant to fire and water.

To be a viable substitute to traditional building materials, NEXBOARD™ has to be competitively priced, mass-produced with uniformity, and integrated into existing building systems — while meeting (and in many cases, significantly exceeding) testing and certification standards. Over the past several months, we have taken important steps to meet these challenges, including fine-tuning the composite mix, optimizing our fire retardant, securing a clean and consistent supply of base materials, designing proprietary manufacturing equipment, and filing a patent for our product’s novel composition and manufacturing technique.

Early September, we engaged a large third-party testing agency to perform industry standard certification testing on our NEXBOARD™. However, due to a backlog we were put into a queue. Thankfully, one of the large national builders that we are working with introduced us to another agency and the testing is now imminent.

In addition to advancing the commercialization process, during that timeframe, we simultaneously strengthened NEXBOARD’s footing. We not only made several improvements to NEXBOARD™, but we enhanced our fire retardant and developed another product, which will be announced soon.

Our entire team at Xeriant is thankful for the support we’ve received from our shareholders and partners, as well as for the overwhelmingly positive response and approval NEXBOARD™ has received from a number of major industry players — as we continue to capitalize on opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

May you be blessed with joy, health, and happiness this Thanksgiving.

Keith Duffy

CEO

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel made from plastic and cardboard waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

