Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangrias to be Featured in AMPM’s Thorntons Convenience Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Thornton convenience store chain will be featuring Copa di Vino single serve premium wines and Pulpoloco Sangria in Illinois and surrounding areas. The launch will feature (4) varietals of Copa di Vino Premium Wine and (2) varietals of Pulpoloco Sangria.



Bill Meisner, Splash Beverage Group’s President and CMO, commented, “Thornton’s parent company, AMPM Convenience, which operates over 1,500 locations nationwide, approved the assortment as the first step of an expansion for the brands in their stores.” Meisner continued, “We look forward to sharing more news at a later date on the progress we’ve made with AMPM chain-wide, as we learn and unlock more stores for the larger Spring 2024 reset as the convenience store retailer works through their reset process.”

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “As we continue to build our foundation of distribution and retail support, this adds to our availability and footprint as we continue our push across the country. The relationship with Thorntons and the parent company, AMPM is extremely valuable to us and supports my statements that the portfolio approach, while takes time to build, is very effective over time and offers the opportunity to add other brands in the portfolio to the mix. We appreciate this authorization very much and wish everyone a very pleasant Thanksgiving!”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.

