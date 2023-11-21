UGE International to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that CEO Nick Blitterswyk will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023 (webinar details below).

"2023 has been a remarkable growth year for the Company,” said UGE International CEO Nick Blitterswyk. "Our operating portfolio has grown nearly 3X in 2023, and with 19X growth in projects hitting Notice to Proceed, we look forward to our portfolio growing at a similar rate next year. I look forward to discussing these and other key highlights with investors attending Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference.”

Webinar Details:

DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 9:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Sd9Rp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

ABOUT UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

Visit us at www.ugei.com. For more information, contact UGE at: investors@ugei.com or +1 917 720 5685.

