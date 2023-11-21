To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 549

November 21st, 2023

OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) FOR 2024

Glunz & Jensen has concluded on the outlook for the fiscal year 2024. Glunz & Jensen announces the following outlook for full year 2024:



The revenue for 2024 is expected at approximately DKK 148 million (outlook 2023: DKK 145 million).

EBITDA for 2024 is expected at approximately DKK 18 million (outlook 2023: DKK 11).

Profit before tax for 2024 is expected at approximately DKK 10 million (outlook 2023: DKK 5 million).

We expect a modest increase in revenue in 2024 compared to 2023. The ongoing optimization of our operations and the improved general organizational setup will lead to an increase in profitability which becomes evident in the significant changes in EBITDA and profit before tax – compared to 2023.

