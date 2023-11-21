Biosurfactants Market to Surpass USD 3.16 Billion by 2030 Owing to Advancements in Biotechnological Processes and Demand for Green Products | by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biosurfactants Market as indicated in the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that it is poised to expand significantly, reaching USD 3.16 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Biosurfactants are amphiphilic compounds produced by various microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, and fungi. Unlike synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are biodegradable, exhibit low toxicity, and can be synthesized from renewable resources. Their molecular structure comprises both hydrophobic and hydrophilic moieties, endowing them with the ability to reduce surface tension and enhance emulsification in various environments. The versatility of biosurfactants has led to their adoption across diverse industries. From agriculture to healthcare, biosurfactants find applications in enhancing oil recovery, environmental remediation, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. Their ability to function effectively in extreme conditions, such as high salinity and temperature, makes them a valuable asset in challenging industrial processes.

Market Analysis

The escalating global awareness of environmental issues and the stringent regulations governing the use of conventional surfactants have fueled the demand for eco-friendly alternatives like biosurfactants. The push towards sustainable practices has catalyzed the growth of the biosurfactants market. Ongoing developments in biotechnological processes have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biosurfactant production. Innovations such as metabolic engineering and synthetic biology have optimized microbial strains, leading to increased biosurfactant yields and improved production processes. The oil and gas industry represents a significant market for biosurfactants, particularly in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications. As conventional oil reserves deplete, the need for efficient and sustainable methods to extract residual oil from reservoirs has driven the adoption of biosurfactants. With consumers becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use, there is a growing demand for sustainable and green alternatives. Biosurfactants, being inherently eco-friendly, align with this trend, leading to increased market acceptance.

Download E-PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3670

Biosurfactants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.25 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 3.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.3% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Rising demand from the personal care products and petroleum industry

Detergents and Industrial Cleaners Segment Market Segments By Product (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids, Polymeric)

By Application (Industrial, Cleaners, Personal Care, Household Detergents, Agrochemical, others) Major Market Players Ecover, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan, Mitsubishi Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Saraya, MG Intobio,Lion Corp, Jeneil Biotech, Soliance, Sun Products, Kao Corp, Indorama Ventures, Chemtura, Croda, Hoilferm, Locus Bio-Energy, Solvay and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Biosurfactants Market Study

In recent years, the market has witnessed a significant shift, with the glycolipids segment emerging as a dominant force. These naturally occurring compounds, derived from microbial sources, have exhibited remarkable surface-active properties, making them a preferred choice in various industrial applications.

The biosurfactants market has witnessed a major shift, with the industrial segment emerging as a key segment. This trend can be attributed to the increasing awareness and demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions in various industries. Biosurfactants, which are surface-active compounds produced by microorganisms, offer a green alternative to traditional surfactants derived from petrochemicals.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3670

Recent Developments

Holiferm and Sasol Chemicals have recently announced an expansion of their partnership to develop and market sustainable surfactants. The expanded collaboration between Holiferm and Sasol Chemicals is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable surfactants, providing industries with greener alternatives that align with the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

Sasol Chemicals has recently unveiled a range of biosurfactant brands specifically tailored for the personal and home care markets. These biosurfactants, derived from renewable resources, not only enhance the performance of personal and home care products but also contribute to a reduced environmental impact compared to conventional counterparts.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The biosurfactants market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts, driven by a confluence of factors that shape its trajectory. Several drivers propel the market forward, including the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the increasing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Biosurfactants, derived from renewable resources, have gained prominence as they offer superior biodegradability and reduced ecological impact compared to traditional surfactants. Additionally, stringent regulations promoting sustainable practices further fuel market growth. However, the market is not immune to challenges. The high production costs associated with biosurfactants and the complexities in large-scale manufacturing processes pose significant restraints. Moreover, limited awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of biosurfactants can impede their widespread adoption. As the market progresses, potential threats loom in the form of competition from synthetic surfactants and the need for extensive research to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biosurfactant production.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the biosurfactants market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing awareness of environmental issues and stringent regulations promoting sustainable alternatives. The United States, in particular, is a key player in the region, with a growing emphasis on green technologies and biodegradable products. Europe stands as a frontrunner in adopting sustainable practices, positioning the market for substantial expansion. Stringent regulations imposed by the European Union on traditional surfactants and the push towards a circular economy are driving the demand for biosurfactants across various industries. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in the market, fueled by the rapid industrialization and increasing consumer awareness regarding sustainable products. Countries like China and India are embracing biosurfactants in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has cast a shadow of uncertainty over various industries, and the biosurfactants market is no exception. One of the immediate challenges faced by industry players is the disruption in the supply chain, affecting the raw material procurement process. Despite the economic downturn, the market remains dynamic, with companies continuing to invest in research and development to enhance product efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Innovations in biosurfactant production processes, such as genetic engineering of microorganisms and optimization of fermentation techniques, are becoming crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the market. Strategic collaborations and partnerships are also on the rise as companies seek to pool resources and navigate the challenging economic landscape together.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3670

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Biosurfactants Market Segmentation, By Product

8.1 Glycolipids

8.2 Lipopeptides

8.3 Phospholipids

8.4 Polymeric

9. Biosurfactants Market Segmentation, By Application

9.1 Industrial Cleaners

9.2 Personal Care

9.3 Household Detergents

9.4 Agrochemical

9.5 others

10. Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.5 USA

10.2.6 Canada

10.2.7 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Eastern Europe

10.3.1.5 Poland

10.3.1.6 Romania

10.3.1.7 Turkey

10.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

10.3.2 Western Europe

10.3.2.4 Germany

10.3.2.5 France

10.3.2.6 UK

10.3.2.7 Italy

10.3.2.8 Spain

10.3.2.9 Netherlands

10.3.2.10 Switzerland

10.3.2.11 Austria

10.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.5 China

10.4.6 India

10.4.7 Japan

10.4.8 South Korea

10.4.9 Vietnam

10.4.10 Singapore

10.4.11 Australia

10.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.5 UAE

10.5.1.6 Egypt

10.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.8 Qatar

10.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.5 Nigeria

10.5.2.6 South Africa

10.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.5 Brazil

10.6.6 Argentina

10.6.7 Colombia

10.6.8 Rest of Latin America

11 Company Profile

11.1 Evonik Industries AG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Product/Services Offered

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 The SNS View

11.2 Mitsubishi Chemicals

11.3 BASF SE (U.S.)

11.4 Jeneil Biotech

11.5 Givaudan

11.6 AkzoNobel

11.7 Sun Products

11.8 MG Intobio

11.9 Soliance

11.10 Kao Corp

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Recent Developments

12.3.1 Industry News

12.3.2 Company News

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13. USE Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Read Full Research Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/biosurfactants-market-3670

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.