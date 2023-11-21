Global Flame Detector Market Size To Exceed USD 4.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flame Detector Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.37 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the projected period.

A flame detector is a type of sensor that detects and responds to the presence of a flame or fire, allowing for flame detection. These detectors can detect flammable liquids and smoke that could start a fire. Based on the temperature and mobility of the air, these electrical gadgets may detect fire. With the capacity to directly control warning systems or automatic fire extinguishing systems, the demand for autonomous standalone devices such as flame detectors has skyrocketed, particularly in hazardous areas. Furthermore, increased severe fire and explosion incidents in the oil and gas, chemical, and other industries as a result of aging infrastructure and human irresponsibility are expected to boost flame detector market growth. The constant advancement of smart flame detection systems is anticipated to be regarded as one of the primary factors affecting its market expansion in the near future. Incorporating advanced sensors in flame detectors aids in precise detection while also providing benefits such as superior false alarm defenses, high sensitivity, rapid flame reaction, lower electricity consumption, and numerous other benefits, making it one of the primary drivers driving its acceptance across a wide range of industry segments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Flame Detector Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Single IR, Single UV, Dual IR or UV, Multi IR, Others), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By End-Users (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics, Mining, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The single UV segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global flame detector market is segmented into the single IR, single UV, dual IR or UV, multi IR, and others. Among these, the single UV segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. This is due to a growing demand for this detector in the oil and gas, energy, and power industries. These are the most effective all-around flame detectors because all fires emit UV light.

The wireless segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global flame detector market during the forecast period.

Based on the connectivity, the global flame detector market is classified into wired and wireless. Among these, the wireless segment is expected to hold the largest share of the flame detector market during the forecast period. Wireless technologies are gaining prominence due to their dependability and universal acceptance. Wireless flame detectors communicate with the control system via wireless communication protocols, eliminating the need for physical cables. Wireless systems offer installation flexibility, especially in locations where laying cables is difficult or impossible.

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.5% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the global flame detector market is segmented into oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, aerospace & defense, logistics, mining, automotive, pharmaceuticals, marine, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 36.5% over the forecast period, because of their broad use in all three categories (upstream, midstream, and downstream). Increased fire mortality rates, growth of oil and gas infrastructure, and other reasons are likely to be seen as important drivers to the demand for flame detectors.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The expanding usage of flame detectors in a variety of industries, tight government regulations, and rapid infrastructure development in the region are all likely to fuel future growth. North America is at the forefront of technological innovation, which has resulted in the development and implementation of enhanced flame detection systems. With a huge infrastructure and a variety of critical industries, there is a constant focus on safety, which increases demand for contemporary flame detection technologies. With a huge infrastructure and a variety of critical industries, there is a constant focus on safety, which increases demand for contemporary flame detection technologies. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Flame Detector Market include Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch, Draeger, Teledyne Technologies, Nohmi Bosai, Johnson Controls, MSA, Honeywell, Halma, Hochiki, Carrier Global, General Monitors, Inc., Tyco International Limited, Siemens AG, Spectrex, Inc., Det-Tronics, and among others.

Recent Market Developments

On July 2023, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection have unveiled the SpyglassTM SG50-F line of flame detectors, which represent a significant improvement in the field of fire safety by providing greater performance, dependability, and ease of use. Teledyne's SpyglassTM line products are tough and long-lasting. The 316L stainless steel housing satisfies the IP66/IP68 and NEMA 250 6P protection grade standards. The SpyglassTM SG50-F series, which includes configuration and video display software, provides a wide range of output options for smooth detector communication, including 4-20mA, Modbus, HART, and relays.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Flame Detector Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Flame Detector Market, Product Analysis

Single IR

Single UV

Dual IR or UV

Multi IR

Others

Flame Detector Market, Connectivity Analysis

Wired

Wireless

Flame Detector Market, End-Users Analysis

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Aerospace & Defense

Logistics

Mining

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Marine

Others

Flame Detector Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



