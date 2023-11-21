Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) announces new functional organization, supporting the implementation of the company’s Biometrics Platform strategy

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced a new functional organization with the objective of more clearly linking the company’s governance model to its new Biometrics Platform strategy, ensuring accountability and enterprise-wide collaboration while seeking to attract world-class leaders in their respective functions.



Fingerprints’ leaders are empowered to excel in their areas of expertise, fostering a culture of accountability that drives individual and collective success. In addition to promoting excellence within distinct functions, we aim to nurture a performance-driven culture that goes beyond individual roles, creating a unified and high-achieving spirit across the organization.

Fingerprints’ new executive leadership team comprises the following roles:

President & CEO : Adam Philpott

: Adam Philpott Finance : Per Sundqvist

: Per Sundqvist Strategy & Technology : TBD

: TBD Product : Ted Hansson

: Ted Hansson Sales & Marketing : TBD

: TBD Human Resources : Caroline Krüger

: Caroline Krüger Legal: Rebecca Stein





“Our new organization will significantly reduce organizational and operational complexity, with a streamlined and engaging model that injects more speed and efficiency into our company. We must deploy our talent efficiently, aligning our people with strategic projects quickly as market opportunities evolve. To achieve this goal and create an empowered, efficient organization, we are now transitioning to a functional organizational model, enhancing accountability and enabling agility. The two primary pillars are Product and Sales, with support from Finance, HR and other operational functions. Both the new organization and our new strategy will be underpinned by enhanced governance, accelerating throughput and conversion from innovation through to sales”, commented Adam Philpott, President & CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com



