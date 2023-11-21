Haptic Assisted Physiotherapy Market Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global haptic assisted physiotherapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The primary factors fueling the expansion of the market include an increasing prevalence of injuries and disabilities, a rising demand for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, and a growing emphasis on healthcare centered around patients.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Haptic Assisted Physiotherapy Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Trends

Integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Haptics: The integration of haptic technology with virtual reality has been a notable trend in physiotherapy. This combination allows patients to engage in immersive and interactive rehabilitation exercises. Haptic feedback enhances the sense of touch, providing a more realistic and controlled environment for users during physiotherapy sessions. This trend is likely to continue, offering new and engaging ways to deliver rehabilitation exercises.

Remote Monitoring and Telephysiotherapy: With the advancement of telehealth solutions, including remote monitoring and telephysiotherapy, haptic-assisted devices have the potential to play a significant role. Patients can use haptic devices at home, guided by physiotherapists through virtual sessions. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards remote healthcare delivery, providing accessibility and continuity of care for patients undergoing physiotherapy.

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the wearable haptic devices segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global haptic assisted physiotherapy market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the orthopedic rehabilitation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global haptic assisted physiotherapy market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Barrett, Softlabs, AuraSense, Hrv-simulation, Elitac Wearables, TESLASUIT, and HaptX among others, are some of the key players in the global haptic assisted physiotherapy market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Wearable Haptic Devices

Robotic Haptic Systems

VR/AR-based Haptic Systems





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cardiovascular Rehabilitation

Orthopedic Rehabilitation

Neurological Rehabilitation

Sports Rehabilitation

Other Applications





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





