Urban Air Mobility Market Size Worth USD 12.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global urban air mobility market size reached USD 3.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Significant investment in UAM systems all around the world in order to meet increased demand is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Automobile accidents have increased as vehicle ownership has expanded in emerging nations such as India and China. Additionally, an increase in number of transportation applications leads to increased pollution and demand for additional parking spaces. This factor is expected to drive UAM market growth over the forecast period. UAM is expected to be ultimate answer to these environmental constraints in order to overcome concerns connected with transportation applications.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314

Restraints:

Legal and regulatory shortcomings are one of the key factors that will hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. Technology is rapidly outperforming legislation. As with earlier disruptive technologies, federal, state, and municipal governments have yet to reach a point where innovation is not inhibited and public is sufficiently safeguarded. Urban air mobility operations offer fresh and real issues in terms of safety and privacy, as well as some legislative obstacles that may hinder implementation of such technology.

Growth Projections:

Global urban air mobility market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 12.45 Billion in 2032.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on UAM supply chain. Spread of the COVID-19 had a negative impact owing to lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development facilities. Several firms have ceased to continue operating in the market owing to development delays and funding losses. When compared to pre-COVID-19 circumstances, commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/314

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increased road traffic, particularly during peak hours, resulted in commuters spending much more time on road. With road congestion and urban air mobility becoming major concerns, governments and industry firms have begun to research UAMs for possible passengers as well as cargo transportation.

Geographical Outlook:

Urban air mobility market in Europe is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Countries in this region, including Germany, the U.K., and France, are significantly contributing to growth and deployment of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations. The market will be driven by advancements in manufacturing capabilities in countries in the region.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/314

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 3.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 12.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, operation, range, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Bell Textron Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Airbus SE., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lilium Aviation GmbH, Carter Aviation Technologies LLC, Guangzhou EHang Intelligence Technologies Co. Ltd., AirspaceX, and The Boeing Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global urban air mobility market is fairly fragmented, with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective urban air mobility in the market. Some major companies in the market report include:

Bell Textron Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Airbus SE.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lilium Aviation GmbH

Carter Aviation Technologies LLC

Guangzhou EHang Intelligence Technologies Co. Ltd.

AirspaceX

The Boeing Company.

Strategic development

In February 2022, Volocopter GmbH came into partnership with DB Schenker to launch Velodrome. Essentially, this is a heavy-lift delivery service. It is unscrewed, completely electric, and can carry up to 200 kg of cargo. Apart from its unparalleled payload, the aircraft has a range of up to 40 kilometers, allowing for several urban delivery trips in a single day.

In February 2022, Bell Textron Inc, came up with a new flight-testing program with the BELL V-280. The Future Vertical Lift team completed a highly successful flight-testing program for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition with the Bell V-280 Valor. The crew has made outstanding progress on the Bell 360 Invictus construction and system integration work for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft. Bell is proud of its employees and the exciting investments it is making to guarantee Army aviation has the reach, speed, range, agility, and lethality required to succeed on the battlefield. Bell is focusing on taking advantage of this generational potential to reinvent vertical lift. The V-280 and Bell 360 programs are not only vital for today's war but are also intended to keep the American aviation at a decisive edge for decades to come.

Browse the complete Global Urban Air Mobility Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

Emergen Research has segmented urban air mobility market on the basis of component, operation, range, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Platform



Air Taxis Air Shuttles Air Metros Air Ambulance Personal Aerial Vehicle Cargo Aerial Vehicle Last-Mile Delivery Infrastructure

Charging Station Traffic Management Vertiports Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Piloted Hybrid Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Intercity Intracity

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Ride-Sharing Companies Scheduled Operators E-Commerce Companies Hospitals and Medical Agencies Private Operators



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Tons; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Directed Energy Weapons Market By Type of Weapons Systems (Laser, High-Power Microwave (HPM), High-Power Sonic (HPS), Particle Beam), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne), By Product (Lethal, Non-lethal), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Counter UAS Market By Type (Laser Systems, Electronic Systems, Kinetic Systems, Others), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne, Commercial), By Product (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 Meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Signal Intelligence Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (ELINT, COMINT), End Users (Army, Air force, Navy, Defense Intelligence, Commercial Services), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Displays Market , By Product (Handheld, Wearables, Vehicle Mounted, Simulators, Computer Displays), Type (Smart Displays, Conventional Displays), Technology (LED, LCD, Amoled, OLED), Computer Displays, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Urban Air Mobility Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights