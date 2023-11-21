Healthy Snacks Market Size Worth USD 167.92 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach USD 167.92 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising obesity rates among individuals is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people among which 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children are suffering from obesity, globally. Healthy snacks help individuals to maintain their calorie intake more effectively. Healthy snacks often provide essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein without excessive calories and can satisfy hunger hence contributing to the market revenue growth.

Growing strategic initiatives taken by companies across the globe is another factor contributing to the market revenue growth. For instance, on 2 March 2022, CLIF announced the launch of CLIF Thins, a crispy, crunchy variation on the original CLIF BAR designed for everyday snacking and ideal for busy families, commuters, and individuals on the go. CLIF Thins are produced with plant-based ingredients, reinforcing CLIF's commitment to using nutrients that nourish bodies while also supporting a healthy world. CLIF Thins are the ideal snack for individuals looking for delicious flavors and real ingredients, such as organic rolled oats, with 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2492

However, healthy snacks, especially those made with organic ingredients, can be more expensive which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Moreover, excessive consumption of snacks results in an increase in calories which is another factor restraining the market revenue growth.

Healthy Snacks Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 90.62 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 167.92 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, packaging, nutritional profile, dietary preference, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Kind, Mondelez International group, General Mills, Insurgent Brands, LÄRABAR, NatureBox, Amplify Snack Brands, Enjoy Life, Justin's, LLC, That’s it. Nutrition, Go Raw, Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc., Peeled Snacks, Inc., Saffron road, The Good Bean, Health Warrior, purelyelizabeth, Quinn Foods LLC, PopCorners, LESSEREVIL. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2492

Healthy Snacks Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global healthy snacks market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the market report are:

Kind.

Mondelez International group.

General Mills.

Insurgent Brands.

LÄRABAR.

NatureBox.

Amplify Snack Brands.

Enjoy Life.

Justin's, LLC.

That’s it. Nutrition.

Go Raw.

Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc.

Peeled Snacks, Inc.

Saffron Road.

The Good Bean.

Health Warrior.

purelyelizabeth.

Quinn Foods LLC.

PopCorners.

LESSEREVIL.

Healthy Snacks Latest Industry News

On 26 May 2023, Reliance Retail announced a collaboration with General Mills to sell Western snacks. Reliance launched General Mills' global corn chips brand Alan's Bugles in India as part of the cooperation.

On 2 March 2022, CLIF announced the launch of CLIF Thins, a crispy, crunchy variation on the original CLIF BAR designed for everyday snacking and ideal for busy families, commuters, and individuals on the go. CLIF Thins are produced with plant-based ingredients, reinforcing CLIF's commitment to using nutrients that nourish bodies while also supporting a healthy world. CLIF Thins are the ideal snack for individuals looking for delicious flavors and real ingredients, such as organic rolled oats, with 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2492

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The nut-based snacks segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for nut-based snacks among individuals owing to various health benefits since nuts are high in essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and calcium which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Eating a healthy diet that contains nuts regularly helps to improve the health of arteries, reduce the inflammation associated with heart disease, lower the possibility of blood clots, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes, decrease chances of developing high blood pressure hence are recommended by the dietitians for health lifestyle which as a result is contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The online retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. It is attributed to factors such as no additional costs as products can be shipped directly from sellers. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of advantageous offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way that people buy and sell alternative products. In terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns, and many other important elements, e-commerce websites have several benefits over other types of sales channels that contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Growing awareness regarding health and well-being among individuals in countries such as the United States and Canada is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Rising demand for convenience food among individuals is another factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by the companies are also contributing to the market revenue growth.

Browse Detailed Research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthy-snacks-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthy snacks market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, nutritional profile, dietary preferences, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Nut-Based Snacks Fruit-Based Snacks Yogurt and Dairy-Based Snacks Grain-Based Snacks Protein Bars and Snacks Vegetable-Based Snacks



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Others



Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bags & Pouches Boxes Cans Jars Others



Nutritional Profile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Low-Calorie Snacks Low-Sugar Snacks High-Fiber Snacks Gluten-Free Snacks Protein-Rich Snacks



Dietary Preferences Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vegan and Plant-Based Snacks Keto-Friendly Snacks Paleo Snacks



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA

Low-Carb Snacks



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Cold Chain Market by Type (Monitoring Components, Transportation, Others), By Packaging (Materials, Product), By Equipment (Transportation equipment, Storage equipment) and By Application (Fruit pulp & concentrates, Fruits & vegetables, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Synthetic Food Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By End Users (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Animal & Pet Food, Savory & Snacks) and By Distribution Channel Forecasts to 2027

Food Safety Testing System Market Size, Share, Trends, By Test (Chemical & Nutritional, Allergen) and By Application (Processed Food, Beverages, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Cannabis Market By Product Type (Flower, Concentrates, Others), By Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Balanced THC & CBD), By Application (Medical, Recreational, Pain Management, Neurological Health Management, Others), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Food Ingredients Market By Type (Preservatives, Sweeteners, Emulsifiers, Anti-Caking, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Food Flavors and Enhancers, Food Colorants, Acidulants), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Dairy, Meet, Vegan), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights