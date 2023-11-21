The Breast Pump Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2672.30 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Estimation

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast pump market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,827.00 million in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 2,672.30 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3.90%.



The market's expansion can be attributed to a lack of proper maternity leave, a rapid increase in working women, and a growing knowledge of the benefits and necessity of breastfeeding.

Innovations in breast pump technology were gaining popularity, such as smart pumps with Bluetooth connectivity, mobile apps for tracking breastfeeding sessions, and quieter and more efficient motor designs.

The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with breastfeeding was a significant driver for the breast pump market. Governments and healthcare organizations in many regions were actively promoting breastfeeding, contributing to the demand for breast pumps

Evolving lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and changes in family demographics have also influenced the demand for breast pumps. Modern lifestyles often require flexibility, and breast pumps offer a way for mothers to provide breast milk while managing various commitments.

Manufacturers have been offering a diverse range of breast pump options to cater to different preferences and needs. This includes electric, manual, hospital-grade, and wearable pumps. Product innovation and diversity help attract a broader consumer base, and expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the breast pump market was valued at a CAGR of 4.80%

Based on Product Type, the open-type breast pump segment is expected to account for a share of 39.80% in 2023.

Global beast pump demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.00% through 2033.

In the United Kingdom, the breast pump industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.50% between 2023 and 2033.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 2.30% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the breast pump market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

“The increasing number of working mothers and growing awareness about the health benefits of breastfeeding are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Breast Pump Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 1,827.00 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 2,672.30 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 3.90% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product

Technology

End-User

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V

Pigeon Corporation

Newell Brands

Medela LLC

Ameda Inc.

Hygeia II Medical Group Inc.

Bailey Medical

Mayborn Group Ltd.

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.

Ardo Medical AG





Breast Pump Market Competitive Landscape:

The breast pump market is consolidated in nature since a large number of dominant key players are present across the world. To attain a dominant position, the companies may follow an inorganic growth strategy such as merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and collaboration of the companies along with a new product development strategy. Breast pump manufacturers have expanded their market presence globally, targeting emerging markets with growing populations and increasing disposable income. This expansion has opened up new opportunities for market growth.

Medela, Inc. is a well-established player known for its extensive range of breast pumps, including electric, manual, and hospital-grade pumps. They have focused on incorporating technological advancements, such as the integration of Bluetooth connectivity and mobile app features for tracking breastfeeding sessions.

Philips Avent, a division of Royal Philips, has been a prominent player in the breast pump market. They have emphasized innovation in product design, offering electric and manual breast pumps with features like comfort settings and ergonomic designs.

Ameda is recognized for its hospital-grade breast pumps and has continued to invest in research and development to enhance the efficiency and comfort of their products. They also provide various accessories to complement their breast pumps.





Key Segments of Breast Pump Industry Survey:

By Product:

Closed System

Open System

By Technology:

Electric

Single Electric

Double Electric

Manual

By End User:

Homecare Settings

Healthcare Facilities

By Application:

Personal





Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

