The Marquie Group Donates Whim Products to Military Troops

ST PETERSBURG, FL, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:TMGI ), commonly referred to as “The Marquie Group”, “TMGI”, or the “Company”, is donating Whim personal care products to American military troops using the non-profit organization “For the Troops”.



The Southern California Non-Profit is an all-volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing members of the American military with ‘We Care’ packages containing basic necessities, goodies, games and—most of all—a show of support. Since its inception in 2005, For The Troops has distributed more than 250,000 packages to American troops who risk their lives overseas every day, far away from the comforts of home.

Jacquie Angell, CEO of Simply Whim remarked, “I was thrilled to find the need for personal care products on the Troops’ wish list. We are so very grateful to our soldiers around the world’ providing them with Whim products for the holiday season is the least we can do to show our appreciation for their service to our country.”

Launch of the Whim Amazon store is coming shortly, just in time for the holidays. “Amazon has just approved our Whim trademark, we’re fully stocked with inventory and ready for launch,” said Marquie Group CEO Marc Angell. "We are actively promoting through our social media influencer campaign on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok."

Product Updates

Whim trademark negotiations with ULTA Beauty have continued with an agreement in principal reached and expected to close soon.

Development of Insanitea and Sanitea, along with VitaWhims, is ongoing with a target launch in the first quarter of 2024.

About Whim

Recognized as a rising star in the beauty industry, Whim® is dedicated to delivering top-tier, reliable, and powerful beauty products. The brand's inception, attributed to Jacquie Angell, a valiant cancer survivor currently in her third battle - Stage IV Breast Cancer, underscores the urgent call for enhanced benchmarks in the U.S. beauty sector. Jacquie emphasized, "Unearthing harmful elements sanctioned in the U.S., yet banned elsewhere, sheds light on the immediate need for industry reforms. Some substances are not only toxic but present genuine health threats."

Whim's foundational principles are built on the synergy of Nature, Nutrition, and Science. The brand crafts skincare solutions that cater to specific skin needs, encapsulated by Jacquie's signature statement, "Age is Not a Skin Type".

Maintaining product authenticity is paramount for Whim. Their beauty catalog steers clear of detrimental elements such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic colorants. Echoing their vision for a kinder world, all products boast cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan certifications, with their nutrition line distinguished for being non-GMO and free of sugars, fats, carbs, and artificial flavors.

Each product from Whim embodies a curated blend of antioxidant-rich vitamins, amino acids, peptides, and botanical extracts from land and sea sources. The brand's dedication is further manifested through compliance with FDA-approved Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and a guarantee of a 30-day money-back policy.

Leading the charge for a shift in beauty norms, Whim provides ethically formulated choices for discerning shoppers. Explore the complete collection at simplywhim.com.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Our products are presented to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life® , which holds the distinction of being the country’s longest-standing syndicated music radio service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

marc@tmgiusa.com

800-351-3021