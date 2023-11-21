Hanzo & ACEDS Unveil Findings from the Fourth Annual Collaboration Data Survey

Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, in partnership with the Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists (ACEDS) is excited to announce the release of their fourth annual Collaboration Data Benchmark Report. The unveiling of this pivotal survey's results, along with a comprehensive report, will take place during a collaborative webinar on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1 pm ET/10 pm PT.

This year's survey aimed to evaluate the growing use and reliance on collaboration tools in enterprises and gauge organizational readiness across various sectors, including legal, IT, HR, and information governance, to address challenges in litigation, investigations, and data risk management. Initiated in 2020, the Collaboration Data Benchmark Survey stands as a pioneering effort in charting the landscape of collaboration data.

Dave Ruel, VP of Product at Hanzo, reflects on the survey results: "The findings highlight the critical role of collaboration tools in enterprises and the intricate challenges they introduce in managing collaboration data. This year's survey signals a move from broad, exploratory data preservation methods to more focused, strategic approaches, adapting to the increasing complexities and volume of digital data."

Adding to this, Michael Quartararo, President of ACEDS, observes: "The increasing significance of collaboration content in legal discovery is evident, marked by a growing trend of active engagement. We see a shift in legal organizations towards leveraging third-party software and built-in discovery features, moving away from developing custom tools."

The webinar, jointly presented by Hanzo and ACEDS, will feature a panel of esteemed experts, including Sonya Judkins from T-Mobile, Amy Sellars from CBRE, Lawrence Briggi from IBM, Dave Ruel from Hanzo, and Michael Quartararo from ACEDS as the moderator. They will delve into the survey findings, discussing the implications for enterprises in governing collaboration data and fulfilling preservation and discovery obligations. Attendees can expect to download a comprehensive report and gain insights on key topics such as data prioritization, retention policies, and the challenges in data collection and discovery responses.

Webinar Details:

Title: 2023 Survey Results: The State of Collaboration Data & Corporate Readiness

2023 Survey Results: The State of Collaboration Data & Corporate Readiness Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Duration: 1 hour

1 hour Registration: https://hubs.la/Q029nD-R0

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider BARBRI, is the world's leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related disciplines. ACEDS provides training to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers, and to institutions of higher learning. Our flagship CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and continuing education. To learn more visit www.aceds.org.



About Hanzo

Hanzo empowers global enterprises to effectively manage legal risk by capturing data for investigations, litigation, and compliance in collaborative workplaces. Our award-winning AI automates complex collaboration content relevancy assessment, delivering cost and time savings for strategic decision-making. Hanzo's solutions offer defensible preservation, precise collection of challenging data sources, and efficient dynamic content review, helping enterprises uncover valuable insights from their data. With SOC 2® Type 2 certification, Hanzo demonstrates its commitment to data security while serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment