Rümi’s Winter Wonderfest is back for another year of festive holiday celebrations

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wonder of winter is back! The second annual Rümi, Powered by ATCO (Rümi), Winter Wonderfest is taking over The Commons at ATCO Park for one day only on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All admission proceeds from this family-friendly event will directly support Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.



Calgarians are invited to join Rümi and its neighbours ATCOenergy and Blue Flame Kitchen for holiday crafts and cookies, story time with Mrs. Claus, fireside carolers, face painting and so much more. Santa himself is even flying in with his reindeer from the North Pole! Get a photo with old St. Nick before grabbing a treat from Blue Flame Kitchen and heading out to meet Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer.

Eventgoers are also encouraged to bring a brand-new unwrapped toy to donate to the Women in Need Society (WINS) as there will be a collection bin onsite.

“We are so thrilled to be hosting this family-friendly holiday event again this year while supporting our community partners along the way,” said Matthew Coad, VP Strategy. “By partnering with Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta, we’re helping to ensure that affordable and well maintained, energy-efficient homes are available within our communities.”

Whether making direct donations, providing in-kind services or participating in team Build Days, Rümi, ATCOenergy and Blue Flame Kitchen are proud to support Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta’s vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live.

Last year’s event sold out, so make sure to purchase your tickets online in advance. Limited tickets are available and come in two-hour time slots, beginning at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Children under the age of three are free to attend. Please be sure to follow the admission time on your ticket.

Parking is available on the north and south sides of the building with additional free parking available underground.

For more information about Winter Wonderfest, visit home.rumi.ca/winter-wonderfest or purchase tickets at www.showpass.com/winter-wonderfest.

About Rümi

A member of the ATCO family, Rümi exists to make people happy by making it easier for everyone to love the places they live or work. For more information, visit www.rumi.ca.

About ATCOenergy

With approximately 150 employees here in Alberta, ATCOenergy holds the third-largest share of the competitive residential market in the province. Established in 2016 as a new kind of retail energy company in Alberta, ATCOenergy is the natural gas and electricity retail division of ATCO operating out of offices in Calgary and Edmonton. More information can be found at www.ATCOenergy.com.

About Blue Flame Kitchen

As a member of the ATCO family, Blue Flame Kitchen has been helping Albertans get comfortable in the kitchen since 1929. From cooking classes to chef instructor tips and tricks, to takeaway meals and private events; Blue Flame Kitchen has proudly shared their knowledge for almost 100 years. More information can be found at www.atcoblueflamekitchen.com.

Media Contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-390-2170

lkruk@brooklinepr.com