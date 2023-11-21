Iodine Market is Projected to Top US$ 7.32 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Iodine Market is estimated at US$ 3,764.9 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 6.9% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 7,327.2 million by 2034.

The increasing demand for iodine in water treatment applications, particularly as a water disinfectant, is boosting market expansion. The heightened awareness of waterborne diseases and the necessity for a clean water supply contribute to iodine's pivotal role in ensuring water safety. Additionally, iodine's significance in agriculture, specifically its applications in fertilizers and livestock nutrition, is a major driver.

Key Segments of Iodine Industry Research Report

By Source By Application By Region Natural Brines

Nitrite Ores

Others (Seaweeds) Biocides

Catalysts

Feed Additives

Human Nutrition

LED/LCD Polarizing Films

Others

X-Ray Contrast Media North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The use of iodine contributes to enhanced crop yields and improved animal health, aligning with the global focus on sustainable and efficient agricultural practices. Lastly, the growing emphasis on sustainable practices in various industries, including environmentally friendly manufacturing and sustainable agriculture, positions iodine as a key component in the pursuit of eco-friendly solutions.

While the iodine industry experiences substantial growth, it faces notable challenges that act as restraints. Fluctuations in raw material availability pose a significant hurdle. Iodine, primarily sourced from brine and caliche ore, is susceptible to environmental factors and geopolitical influences, impacting a steady supply chain. Regulatory complexities also impede market expansion, as the iodine industry operates within stringent regulations, especially in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global iodine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The North America iodine market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 21% through 2034.

The iodine industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 89.4% in 2024.The United States dominates the global iodine market, valued at US$ 705.6 million in 2024, with factors such as abundant natural resources, cutting-edge extraction methods, and strategic location contributing to its dominance.

The iodine industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

Based on the source, natural brines hold a 56.8% market share in 2024.

The X-ray contrast media segment dominates applications with a 24.3% share in 2024.

“As sustainable agricultural practices gain traction, companies that align iodine applications with eco-friendly and efficient farming methods benefit from the increasing demand for these solutions. This presents an avenue for producers to address agricultural challenges and be pioneers in promoting sustainable practices within the industry." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Companies Poised to Meet Growing Demands for Water Disinfection and Explore Agricultural Applications

Opportunities abound in the iodine industry, presenting a landscape of potential growth and innovation for iodine producers. One prominent avenue lies in the escalating demand for iodine as a water disinfectant in water treatment applications. With increasing concerns about waterborne diseases and the imperative of ensuring a clean water supply, iodine's role in water treatment is gaining prominence.

Companies that invest in research and development to enhance the efficiency and eco-friendliness of iodine-based water disinfection solutions are poised to capitalize on this growing market segment. As the global emphasis on clean water intensifies, producers have an opportunity to contribute to public health while securing a strategic position in a vital industry.

Start-ups can capitalize on the adoption of sustainable practices. Venturing into eco-friendly extraction methods, utilizing renewable energy sources for production, and implementing efficient waste management processes align with contemporary consumer preferences and environmental responsibility. Establishing transparent and ethical supply chains also presents opportunities.

Another promising prospect for companies in the iodine sector is the rising significance of iodine in agriculture. With applications in fertilizers and livestock nutrition, iodine contributes to enhanced crop yields and improved animal health. Producers can explore innovative formulations and delivery mechanisms for iodine in agricultural products, catering to the evolving needs of the farming industry.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 7,327.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the iodine market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (natural brines, nitrite ores, others (seaweeds)), by application (biocides, catalysts, feed additives, human nutrition, led/lcd polarizing films, others, x-ray contrast media), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

