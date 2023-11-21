Polymerase chain reaction Market Size Worth USD 19.24 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size was USD 8.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of clinical diagnostic applications, rapid technological advancements, and a rising demand for personalized and precision medicines worldwide.

PCR, a fundamental tool for amplifying small segments of the genome, gained prominence in 2020 as a primary method for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recent trends highlight the rapid growth of Digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative real-time PCR, with Thermo Fisher Scientific launching a cutting-edge dPCR research solution in March 2023, offering enhanced automation and reduced operator time.

Real-time PCR, a versatile method in molecular biology and diagnostics, is witnessing a surge in partnerships among major companies for the detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Notably, Trivitron Healthcare's development of a Real-time PCR-based kit for Monkeypox virus detection showcases the technology's versatility and efficiency.

Market Drivers:

The major factors propelling the market's revenue growth include the expanding scope of clinical diagnostic applications and the escalating demand for personalized and precision medicines. The market also benefits from the substantial government funding in genomic research and development. For example, the UK Government's announcement of 22 projects, including one from Oxford University focusing on personalized healthcare using Artificial Intelligence, underscores the ongoing support for such initiatives.

Market Trends:

A notable trend shaping the market is the rapid technological advancement in PCR technology. Collaborations for robot-based PCR machines and innovations like Blocker Displacement Amplification technology demonstrate the industry's commitment to staying at the forefront. Kawasaki Heavy Industries' collaboration for a mobile, automated PCR testing system and licensing agreements between Bio-Rad and NuProbe for digital PCR methods exemplify the market's dynamic technological landscape.

Market Segment Insights:

PCR Product Type:

Instruments Segment: Accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The introduction of advanced digital PCR instruments, as exemplified by The Central Science Laboratory's announcement of a new digital PCR instrument, is driving significant revenue growth.

Accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The introduction of advanced digital PCR instruments, as exemplified by The Central Science Laboratory's announcement of a new digital PCR instrument, is driving significant revenue growth. Reagents and Consumables Segment: Expected to register a steady revenue CAGR. Collaborations between companies like Scientific Laboratory Supplies Ltd and Novacyt highlight the importance of investing in PCR reagents and master mixes to enhance workflow product portfolios.

PCR Application:

Clinical Diagnostics Segment: Dominated the market in 2022, with applications ranging from infectious disease detection to prenatal genetic testing and oncology research.

Dominated the market in 2022, with applications ranging from infectious disease detection to prenatal genetic testing and oncology research. Industrial Application Segment: Expected to register the highest revenue CAGR. PCR test kits for various purposes, including cancer and infectious disease testing, are commercially launched, and collaborations between major biopharma industries drive segment growth.

Regional Insights:

North America: Accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2022, driven by a growing number of clinical trial studies and a rising prevalence of cancer and metabolic disorders.

Europe: Showcased a significantly large revenue share in 2022, with key strategic initiatives and partnerships between major market companies contributing to market growth.

Asia Pacific: Expected to register a robust revenue CAGR, supported by growing government regulations, emerging startups, and major key strategic initiatives, including nanotechnology research programs for portable PCR platforms.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 8.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 19.24 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, indication, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Eppendorf SE, Abbott, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc., QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Standard BioTools Inc., Stilla, MatMaCorp., PCR Biosystems, JN Medsys., Hygiena LLC Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Polymerase Chain Reaction Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global polymerase chain reaction market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective polymerase chain reaction solutions.

Some major players included in the global polymerase chain reaction market report are:

Eppendorf SE

Abbott

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Merck KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton Dickinson and Company

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Inc

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Stilla

MatMaCorp.

PCR Biosystems

JN Medsys.

Hygiena LLC

Polymerase Chain Reaction Latest Industry News

On 17 February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that real-time PCR kits for the identification of infectious illnesses would be available in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted licensing rights for the Applied BiosystemsTM TaqPathTM PCR kits for infectious diseases, including M. Tuberculosis complex (MTB), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), and Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MTB MDR). These kits will be produced in India in collaboration with Mylab Discovery Solutions, the top healthcare company in India.

On 10 March 2023, GeneProof, a leader in molecular diagnostics, announced the introduction of six additional IVDR-certified PCR kits to its extensive line. The recently added IVDR kits are targeted at the diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). They comprise Multiplex CNMX, which is designed to detect Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Mycoplasma genitalium, and Neisseria gonorrhoeae; Duplex MGH, which is designed to detect STDs, Mycoplasma genitalium/hominis; Multiplex MUPX, which is designed to detect STDs, Mycoplasma hominis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, and Ureaplasma parvum; and Singleplex Kits, which are designed to detect STDs, STIs respectively.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global polymerase chain reaction market on the basis of product type, indication, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Instruments Standard PCR Digital PCR Real-time PCR Reagent and Consumables Software and Services

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oncology Infectious Disease Genetic Disorder Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Life Science Research Industrial Application Clinical Diagnostics Pathology testing Blood Testing Oncology Testing Non-Medical Food Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Academic Institutes and Research Organizations Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Forensic Laboratories



Other End-Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



