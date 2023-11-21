Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Size Worth USD 88.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wastewater recovery systems market size was USD 37.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily propelled by mounting health and environmental apprehensions globally, coupled with a heightened focus on sustainable practices in industries. The escalating challenges of water scarcity, exacerbated by increased industrialization and urbanization, further contribute to the market's upward trajectory.

Market Drivers

The surge in demand for water conservation, improved water management practices, and substantial investments from government and private entities in wastewater recovery infrastructure propel the market's revenue growth. Rising awareness of wastewater treatment and the need for recovery systems, particularly in the context of approximately 650 million individuals lacking access to clean drinking water sources, underpin the market's significance. The World Health Organization's alarming statistics, revealing the dire consequences of poor water quality, emphasize the critical role of wastewater recovery in mitigating health risks.

Technological advancements, including filtration, reverse osmosis, and clarification, play a pivotal role in ensuring access to clean water. The reduction in membrane costs and enhanced operational efficiency contribute to the expansion of wastewater recovery systems. Governments and private industries investing in infrastructure development further bolster market growth, although high investment and maintenance costs remain significant challenges.

Market Segment Insights

Wastewater Recovery Systems Treatment Type: The membrane filtration segment dominates the market, driven by its effective separation functions at ambient temperatures. Reverse osmosis, with its ability to provide clean and hygienic water, is on the rise, supported by increased awareness and adoption of technologies like RO and ultrafiltration. Ion exchange resin systems are projected to experience the fastest revenue growth, with notable developments like DuPont's launch of the AmberLite P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin dedicated to green hydrogen production.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Application: The food and beverages segment leads in revenue share due to the industry's substantial water consumption, particularly in beverage production. The oil and gas segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, responding to rising environmental concerns and the need to extract clean water from wastewater.

Wastewater Recovery Systems End-Use: Municipal applications account for the largest revenue share, driven by the high demand for water in agriculture and household purposes. The industrial segment is poised for rapid growth, fueled by stringent regulations and technological advancements like bioremediation and ozone treatment.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Regional Insights:

The North American market claims the largest revenue share in 2022, led by high demand from the U.S. beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Developments in treatment technologies and a focus on water quality and public health contribute to the region's market dominance.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest revenue growth, attributed to factors such as urbanization, population increase, industrial expansion, and strict water usage regulations. Initiatives by governments in countries like China, India, and Japan to combat water pollution and provide clean water contribute to market expansion.

The European market is expected to hold a significant revenue share, driven by increasing awareness of waste disposal in water and economic growth. Initiatives like the Darrow project, focusing on AI to enhance wastewater treatment plant efficiency, underscore the region's commitment to sustainable practices.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 37.28 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 88.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Treatment type, application, technology, end-use, and regions Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Xylem, 3M, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Veolia, DuPont, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Siemens, General Electric, and Moog, Inc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Wastewater Recovery Systems Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global wastewater recovery systems market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective wastewater recovery systems. Some major players included in the global wastewater recovery systems market report are:

Xylem

3M

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquatech International LLC

Veolia

DuPont

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Siemens

General Electrics

Moog, Inc

Wastewater Recovery Systems Latest Industry News

On 20 September 2023, Xylem Inc., which is a leading global water technology company, and LORENTZ, the German solar water pump manufacturer, announced they will enter into a distribution agreement to expand the availability of solar-powered pumping systems, globally. These sustainable pumping solutions are commonly used in agriculture, irrigation, and drinking water applications, enabling water managers to address decarbonization goals while reducing operating costs.

In August 2023, Veolia North America, a national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste and energy, received, through its affiliates in the U.S., the top ranking in an annual listing of the largest U.S. environmental services companies compiled by Engineering News Record.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater recovery systems market on the basis of treatment type, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Reverse osmosis Ultra-filtration Ion exchange resin systems Membrane filtration Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food and beverages Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Oil and gas Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Chlorination Sludge management technology Electrocoagulation and electro-oxidation Industrial demineralization Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Municipal Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



