2023 Enterprise Security Customer Survey Report: Results of 2,448 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) on Cloud Security Perceptions, Priorities, Challenges, Strategies, and Adoption

The Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer study on cloud security offers a comprehensive overview of trends in the cloud security sector. It categorizes vendors based on their net promoter score (NPS), providing a high-level understanding of customer sentiments.

For a more detailed analysis of the survey data, including specific NPS scores for individual vendors, the complete version of the publisher's Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer survey is available. This full version is accessible through the publisher's interactive Growth Generator platform, which also allows users to download the data in Excel spreadsheets.

The extensive study collected responses from 2,448 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other key decision-makers in the security domain. These participants were drawn from eight different nations and represented various industries. The surveyed nations include Japan, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The industries covered in the survey encompass energy, finance, government, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.

The data collected from this comprehensive survey is also available separately through the publisher's Growth Generator platform. This platform offers an interactive dashboard and data-filtering capabilities, providing users with a powerful tool to explore and analyze the survey results.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Select Findings

Introduction

Methodology

Context - A Changing Cloud Security Market to Protect a Changing World of Work

2. Global Cloud Security Business Challenges

What are Your Main Cybersecurity Challenges With Regard to Cloud Security Solutions?

What are Your Main Cybersecurity Operations Challenges With Regard to Cloud Security Solutions?

3. Global Cloud Security Strategy - Priorities

In 2023, Which Cybersecurity Area is the Highest Priority for Your Organization?

How Important is the Move to Cloud-driven Services in Driving the Cybersecurity Strategy in Your Organization?

What Percentage of Your Cybersecurity Budget Do You Spend on ________?

Why do You Employ Cloud Security Solutions?

4. Global Cloud Security Solution Adoption by Technology

5. Global Cloud Security Solution Adoption by Vendor

From Which Cybersecurity Vendors Does Your Organization Purchase Cloud Security Solutions?

6. Global Cloud Security Solution Vendors' NPS

Cloud Cybersecurity Vendors by NPS

7. Summary

Cloud Security VOC Survey - Summary Analysis

8. Appendix

