Associa Arizona Hosts Annual Client Appreciation Event

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, recently hosted its annual client appreciation event. More than 200 community partners, sponsors, vendor partners, team members, and guests took part in the event.

Attendees were treated to food and appetizers, an ice cream bar, raffle prizes, and a live DJ spinning Karaoke music. Vendor partners had the opportunity to meet with community board members, branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving a wide range of Associa-managed communities. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

Allstar Pro Painting – a professional painting company providing high-quality commercial, residential, homeowners association, and multifamily painting services throughout the Metro Phoenix area – served as one of the event’s two Platinum Sponsors.

Smith & Wamsley PC – a real estate and civil litigation law firm with more than 40 years of combined experience – was also a Platinum Sponsor. Based in Tucson, they are a comprehensive law firm specializing in community association law.

