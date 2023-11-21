3D cell culture Market Size Worth USD 9.88 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D cell culture market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for personalized medicine, a shift towards ethical alternatives to animal testing, robust government support, and advancements in 3D cell culture technology.

Key Market Drivers:

Personalized Medicine Demand: The rising demand for personalized medicine for patient-specific treatment, especially in cancer therapy, is a major driver for the 3D cell culture market. 3D cell cultures are emerging as powerful tools for in vivo tumor characterization, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

Ethical Alternatives: Environmental and ethical concerns are driving the adoption of 3D cell culture as an alternative to animal testing. Innovations like PeptiMatrix's synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Hydrogel (SAPH) platform are gaining traction in replacing experimental animals in research.

Industry Collaborations: Collaborations between major biotechnology companies and research institutes are fostering technological advancements. For example, the partnership between Carcinotech and CELLINK aims to create 3D bio-printed tumor models, enhancing precision and efficiency in drug development.

Market Developments:

Stem Cell Research Advancements: Stem cell research is a significant contributor to the expansion of new therapies. StemCures, a U.S.-based company, is establishing India's largest stem cell manufacturing laboratory, focusing on stem cell therapy for various medical conditions.

Technological Advances: Recent advancements in 3D neural cell culture methods and the emergence of organoids and organ-on-chip technologies are driving market growth. The National Science Foundation's investment in the Engineering Organoid Intelligence (EOI) program exemplifies efforts to study the complexity of the human brain through 3-dimensional brain cell cultures.

Market Trends:

Organoids and Organ-on-Chip: Organoids and organ-on-chip technologies are becoming pivotal tools for drug discovery, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies. Companies like Emulate are attracting significant funding for their Human Emulation System, providing instruments for modeling tissue from vital organs in vitro.

Market Restraints:

High Implementation Cost: The high cost and complexity of implementing 3D cell culture technology pose challenges to market growth. Technical limitations, weak reproducibility, and scalability issues hinder the widespread adoption of 3D cell cultures.

Segment Insights:

Product Types: Scaffold-based 3D cultures dominate the market, with hydrogel cultures, such as AMSBIO's MatriMix, driving significant revenue. Scaffold-free 3D cultures, including low attachment plates and hanging drop microplates, are gaining popularity.

Applications: Drug discovery holds the largest market share, driven by the need for more accurate pre-clinical models and ethical concerns limiting animal testing. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are expected to register robust growth, propelled by innovations like 3D BioFibR's collagen fiber tissue engineering products.

End-Use: The cosmetic industry leads in revenue, employing 3D skin cell cultures for testing products. Collaborations like Chanel Research and LabSkin are utilizing 3D bioprinting technology to address skin-related issues.

Regional Insights:

North America: The North American market, particularly in the U.S., is driven by a surge in bio-research studies, government regulations, and the emergence of new products. Companies like CD Bioparticle and 3D BioFibR are contributing to the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

Europe: The European market witnesses significant growth due to increased Research and Development (R&D) activities. Innovations like faCellitate's BIOFLOATTM and Pixelgen Technologies' Molecular Pixelation (MPX) kit are contributing to market expansion.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market is experiencing robust growth, with companies like InSphero AG expanding the supply and distribution of 3D cell culture technologies. Collaborations with Bionova Supplies in India showcase the global reach of 3D cell culture advancements.

3D Cell Culture Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.86 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 9.88 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, 3D Biotek LLC, PromoCell GmbH, UPM Biomedicals, Lena Biosciences, REPROCELL Inc., CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Avantro Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Synthecon Incorporated, Kirkstall, Ltd., InSphero, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, PELOBIOTECH GmbH, Iwai North America Inc., Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., BiomimX S.r.l., MIMETAS, Nortis Inc., Visikol, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

3D Cell Culture Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 3D cell culture market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 3D cell culture solutions.

Some major players included in the global 3D cell culture market report are:

3D Cell Culture Latest Industry News

On 17 October 2022, Corning Incorporated announced launch of Elplasia® 12K flask as addition to 3D cell culture portfolio that deliver new solution of spheroid culture for advancing speed and reproducibility therapy development and cancer research. Corning’s Elplasia® 12K flask is ready-to-use, sterile, and requires no specialty reagents for the bulk production of spheroid cultures.

On 16 November 2022, Rousselot biomedical, a collagen-based solutions provider, and Gelomics, a biotechnology company specializing in 3D cell, organoid, and tissue culture technologies, announced a partnership to launch of 3D cell culture kit based on Gelatin Methacryloyl. It is a bioactive material that is used in various functions within tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and 3D cell culture applications to overcome the limitations such as slowed-down procedures by a lack of easy-to-use and reproducible biomaterials that aid cells to grow and behave in a physiological means.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Scaffold Based 3D culture



Hydrogels/ ECM analogs Solid Scaffolds Polymeric Scaffolds Micropatterned Surface Microplates Nanofiber Based Scaffolds



Scaffold Free 3D cultures



Low Attachment Plates

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating

3D Bioreactors

3D Petridish

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cancer Research Stem Cell Research Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Academic and Research Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Cosmetic Industry Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

Magnetic and Bioprinting in 3D Cell Culture Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture



