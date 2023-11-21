Household Cleaning Products Market to Reach US$ 355 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Effective Hygiene and Home Care Solutions

Wilmington, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Household Cleaning Products Market value is estimated at US$ 255.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Household cleaning goods are a broad category of substances and items used to clean and maintain the cleanliness of houses. These items are intended to remove dirt, stains, and other undesirable materials from various surfaces in and around the home.

Manufacturers are introducing convenient and user-friendly cleaning products, such as pre-moistened wipes, automatic cleaning devices, and one-step solutions. Innovations that make cleaning tasks easier and more efficient are driving market growth.





According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global household cleaning products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global household cleaning products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons and Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Household Cleaning Products market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, laundry detergents segment held the largest market share since clean clothes are regarded as hygienic and clothes must be washed frequently.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 255.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 355 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Dominant Segment Laundry Detergents Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Trends in home improvement and renovation

Awareness of indoor air quality

Rising disposable incomes Companies Profiled Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

The Clorox Company

SC Johnson & Son, Inc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc

SCOTT’S Liquid Gold-Inc





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global household cleaning products market include.

In January 2022, Henkel Corporation planned to combine its beauty care business with the laundry & home care segment. The company is aiming to create new consumer brands through the combined new platform.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global household cleaning products market growth include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, The Clorox Company, SC Johnson & Son, Inc, Church & Dwight Co., and SCOTT’S Liquid Gold-Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global household cleaning products market based on type, distribution channel and region

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Surface Cleaners Glass Cleaners Toilet Bowl Cleaner Laundry Detergents Dishwashing Products

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Household Cleaning Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Household Cleaning Products Report:

What will be the market value of the global Household Cleaning Products market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Household Cleaning Products market?

What are the market drivers of the global Household Cleaning Products market?

What are the key trends in the global Household Cleaning Products market?

Which is the leading region in the global Household Cleaning Products market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Household Cleaning Products market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Household Cleaning Products market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

