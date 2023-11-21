Height Adjustable Desk Market Expected to Achieve 4.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 7.2 billion by 2031: Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global height adjustable desk market was estimated at a value of US$ 4.6 billion in 2022 . It is anticipated to register a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 7.2 billion by 2031.

The demand for height-adjustable desks in the office is expected to rise due to an increase in ergonomic office furniture requirements worldwide. Ergonomic furniture, including workstations with height adjustments, helps lessen the physical strain that prolonged sitting causes on employees. These workstations increase output, raise morale, and lower absenteeism among staff members.

Increased comfort and productivity result from employees' reduced aches and pains, better posture, and sharp focus when they may raise their workstations to their ideal height. Standing desks enable employees to alternate between sitting and standing during the day, which helps to alleviate fatigue.

Key Findings of Market Report

Adjustable desks promote increased blood flow, enhanced concentration, and a reduction in the risk of long-term health issues by encouraging movement.

Empowering employees to personalize their workspaces, adjustable desks cater to individual needs, fostering higher engagement and productivity.

The global industry is poised for expansion due to the growing demand for ergonomic office furniture, particularly electric and adjustable standing desks.

The heightened popularity of ergonomically designed office items is a key driver behind the growth of the height-adjustable desk industry.

Market Trends for Height Adjustable Desks

Height-adjustable desks have seen a substantial surge in demand, primarily driven by the expansion of industries such as IT, telecom, healthcare, and education. These professions entail extended periods of sitting and standing, making adjustable desks an ideal choice adaptable to users' postures. These desks often feature ergonomic enhancements that improve workstation comfort and elevate productivity, potentially leading to improved posture, reduced fatigue, and enhanced concentration.

The increasing inclination towards flexible work schedules and remote employment has resulted in a notable uptick in workstations and startups offering reliable internet connectivity and high-quality computing resources. This trend has significantly accelerated market growth.

A growing number of individuals are investing in ergonomic tools and adjustable desks to ensure comfort while working both from home and in traditional office settings.

Global Market for Height Adjustable Desk: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the height adjustable desk market throughout the region. These are:

North America has a significant market share for height-adjustable desks because the area places a high value on workplace ergonomics and employee well-being. Regional market advancement has also been facilitated by the abundance of corporate offices in the area and the willingness of businesses to make health-related investments for their staff.

Large-scale research is being done in the area to promote the usage of height-adjustable workstations at work. This has led to a high demand for these desks, which has been boosted by the release of innovative designs and new technologies. North America has emerged as the global leader in the height-adjustable desk market.

Asia Pacific is also a global market leader. The market has advanced significantly in nations like Japan and China as a result of the adoption of contemporary workplace design and rising public knowledge of the ergonomic furniture's health benefits.

Global Height Adjustable Desk Market: Key Players

The majority of businesses invest a large amount of money on thorough research and development operations, mostly to create novel items. The height adjustable desk market analysis and prediction indicates that the primary approaches of the manufacturers have been product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global height adjustable desk market:

Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Ergotorn, Varidesk, Humanscale, IKEA, Uplift Desk, Autonomous, Ergomaker, Evodesk, Other Key Players

Global Height Adjustable Desk Market Segmentation

Type

Electric Height Adjustable Desk

Manual Height Adjustable Desk

Application

Office

Home

End User

Individual

Commercial

Education Institutes

Offices

Others (Banks, etc.)

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Website

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



