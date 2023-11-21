Silica Flour Market Size Worth USD 861.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silica flour market size was USD 583.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of silica flour in the oil and gas industry is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Fine silica grades play a crucial role in the cementing of oil wells. Fine silica grades play a crucial role in the cementing of oil wells. The introduction of silica into the cement mixture modifies silica-to-calcium ratio, enhancing the cement's stability while preserving its permeability and physical strength, even when subjected to high temperatures of up to 110°C.

Grounded silica is particularly utilized for grading G and H well cement, and it is also used to adjust slurry density, replacing materials such as ilmenite, barite, or coal powder. In fact, roughly one-third of the cement used in these operations consists of silica flour. In recent years, the demand for oil and gas products has risen due to increasing energy and fuel requirements which is driving revenue growth of the market.

However, health concerns pertaining to the exposure to respirable silica dust is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market. While silica is a common component in various products including paints, coatings, adhesives, glass, and rubber tires, prolonged exposure to these products carries significant risks. Approximately 2.5 million workers worldwide face exposure to silica flour and other silica forms.

The processing of siliceous rocks generates inhalable dust, which, when breathed in, poses severe health dangers. Inhaling and retaining fine silica particles can lead to a condition known as silicosis, an incurable lung disease that can result in permanent disability or even death. Individuals with silicosis are also at an increased risk of developing pulmonary tuberculosis.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2487

Silica Flour Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 583.0 Million Volume Units in 2022 XX Units CAGR (2023–2032) 3.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 861.9 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, source, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled U.S. Silica, Sibelco, AGSCO Corp, Fineton Industrial Minerals Limited, Sil Industrial Minerals, Hoben International Ltd., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Capital Sand Company, FINORE MINERALS LLP., and Euroquarz GmbH Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2487

Silica Flour Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global silica flour market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective silica flour solutions.

Some major players included in the global silica flour market report are:

U.S. Silica

Sibelco

AGSCO Corp

Fineton Industrial Minerals Limited

Sil Industrial Minerals

Hoben International Ltd.

Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Capital Sand Company

FINORE MINERALS LLP.

Euroquarz GmbH

Silica Flour Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

On 25 February 2021, SOMEVAM unveiled its intentions to make a substantial investment in the creation of its second CDE wet processing system designed for the production of top-quality silica sand products. This investment has been made possible through financial backing, approved by the Central Bank of Tunisia, with support from various entities including U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), AF Capital Partners, Apple Bank, and the British Embassy in Tunis. The Sebri Group will collaborate with CDE in the design and engineering of this new plant, which is slated to be situated in a SOMEVAM quarry located in Oueslatia.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2487

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The glass manufacturing segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Silica flour powder plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of ceramics and glass. It functions as a flux, reducing the materials' melting point and ensuring even heating. Moreover, it improves the transparency and durability of glass items. In ceramics production, it effectively manages shrinkage during the firing process and enhances the overall strength and longevity of the end products. These are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The natural silica flour segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Naturally occurring silica flour usually boasts a significant degree of purity, rendering it well-suited for sectors demanding pristine materials. This quality is of paramount importance in sectors such as glass production and creation of top-tier ceramics. Moreover, natural silica flour exhibits chemical inertness, indicating that it does not interact with the majority of chemicals or substances. This attribute holds immense value in industries where the material must not introduce undesirable reactions or contaminants into the end product.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silica-flour-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silica flour market on the basis of type, application, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Quartz Cristobalite



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Glass manufacturing Foundry Construction Oil & Gas Ceramics Chemicals Paints and Coatings Filtration



Source Outlook (Revenue in USD Million & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Natural Silica Flour Synthetic Silica Flour



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Building and Construction Automotive Aerospace Electronics Energy Metallurgy



Regional Outlook ( Revenue in USD Million & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032 ) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Structural Foam Market , By Product (Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane), By Application (Material Handling, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Ethylene Oxide Market , By Derivatives (Ethylene Glycols, Ethoxylates), By Application (Antifreeze Production, Detergents) By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastic Industry), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Water Based Adhesives Market , By Resin Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyurethane Dispersions and Others), By Application (Paper & Packaging, Leather & Footwear and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Benzyl Alcohol Market , By Grade (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), By Application (Cleaning Agent, Synthetic Solvent, Epoxy Resins, Bacteriostatic Preservatives, Others), By End-Use (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Catalyst Market , By Type (Heterogeneous Catalysts & Homogeneous Catalysts), By Type of Raw Material (Metals, Chemical Compounds, Zeolites), By Application (Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer Catalysis & Petrochemicals, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Cresol Market , By Product Type (Meta-Cresol, Para-Cresol, Ortho-Cresol), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Chemical Intermediates, Solvents, Preservatives), By End-Use (Pharmaceuticals, Chemical), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights