Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market Is Expected To Grow With Rising Threat Of Cyberattacks As Per The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2023, the global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market is poised for substantial growth, forecasted to escalate from $3.21 billion in 2022 to $4.53 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%. Looking ahead, the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market is projected to reach a staggering $16.70 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 38.5%. These figures underscore the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in reshaping modern warfare.



Cybersecurity Imperative

The escalating threat of cyberattacks is a driving force behind the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market's growth. In an era where digital warfare is a reality, artificial intelligence becomes a crucial tool for defensive purposes. Enhancing cybersecurity and safeguarding against cyber threats are pivotal functions of AI in modern warfare. The surge in online fraud, with 847,376 complaints resulting in a loss of $6.9 billion in 2021, underscores the urgency for robust cyber defense strategies.

Learn More In-Depth On The Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-modern-warfare-global-market-report

Key Players Shaping the Industry

Major players, including Microsoft Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Boeing Co., are pivotal in shaping the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market. These industry leaders contribute to the market's dynamism through innovation and strategic initiatives. Technological advancements, exemplified by Milrem Robotics' launch of the THeMIS Observe, reflect the industry's commitment to staying at the forefront of cutting-edge developments.

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation

North America emerges as the hub of artificial intelligence in modern warfare, leading the market in 2022. However, the global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market is intricately segmented based on:

Type: Weaponized AI, Defensive AI, Offensive AI, Assisting AI, Autonomous AI Type of Equipment: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Combat Systems, Recovery And Maintenance Vehicle, Reconnaissance And Surveillance Vehicle, Medical Evacuation Vehicle Application: Tactical Defensive, Military Offensive





Get A Free Sample Of The Global Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12733&type=smp

In navigating the complex landscape of artificial intelligence in modern warfare, industry players can harness the comprehensive insights provided in the Global Market Report 2023. Understanding geopolitical impacts, cybersecurity imperatives, and technological trends is crucial for informed decision-making. Companies can leverage this artificial intelligence in modern warfare market report to align their strategies with emerging opportunities, ensuring a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving sector. Whether through innovative product development, strategic partnerships, or adopting cutting-edge technologies, businesses equipped with this comprehensive report can position themselves as leaders in the transformative realm of artificial intelligence in modern warfare.

Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market size, artificial intelligence in modern warfare market segments, artificial intelligence in modern warfare market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Network Centric Warfare Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-centric-warfare-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Stealth Warfare Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stealth-warfare-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.