Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports strong Q3 financial performance in soft macro environment

+14% year-on-year revenue growth in Core Markets, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de

Total consolidated revenues at €454m, up +12% 1 yoy

yoy Total consolidated EBITDA of €171m, up 29% yoy and reported EBITDA margin of 37.6%

2023 outlook and long-term ambition for Core Markets confirmed

Concurrent announcement of a voluntary tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Adevinta

Oslo, 21 November 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta'' or “the Company”) has accelerated the release of its Q3 2023 results, originally scheduled for 23 November, due to the concurrent announcement of a voluntary tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding ordinary Class A shares in Adevinta by Aurelia Bidco Norway AS. For more information about the offer, please refer to the announcement made by Aurelia Bidco.

Adevinta reports its Q3 2023 results, which continue to show a strong performance, with 14% yoy revenue growth for its Core Markets. This was driven by outstanding performance of mobile.de, bolstered by continued solid results in other segments.

Online classifieds revenues improved by 17%, supported by continued strong double-digit revenue growth in Mobility, mostly driven by mobile.de. Real Estate posted a double-digit growth during the period, driven by France and Kleinanzeigen. Jobs’ performance was flat year-on-year;

Transactional revenues grew by 51% year-on-year, with strong revenue growth in all markets;

Advertising revenues were down 6% year-on-year, as a result of an overall weaker advertising market.

Gross operating profit (reported EBITDA) amounted to 171 million euro, up 29% year-on-year, representing a 37.6% margin, up by more than 5 percentage points year-on-year. This was the result of (i) strong revenue growth in the period, (ii) lower marketing spend (down by more than 20% year-on-year) driven by different phasing, spend discipline and prioritisation across all markets, and (iii) a favourable spread of expenses in the period, with some catch-up expected in Q4 2023. Last year, performance was also impacted by the (6) million euro catch-up provision related to the French DST. This was partly offset by (i) higher personnel costs, driven by the continued scaled build-up of global capabilities, with the implementation of new operating models for support functions and Product and Technology teams, continued investment in product development and in sales and customer support operations to support future growth, and (ii) higher direct costs from transactional services, in line with the adoption of the service and revenue growth.

Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta, comments:

“We witnessed another positive set of results in the third quarter, with continued growth across our core business, despite a challenging market environment. This quarter has seen us continue to deliver against our business and strategic roadmap, which we have driven forward with ongoing business integration measures and operational verticalisation. This focused work by the talented teams across Adevinta has seen our revenues, EBITDA and margins improving substantially year on year. This puts us on an excellent footing to close out the year.”

Highlights of Q3 2023

Strong Q3 2023 results performance in a soft macro environment

Strong growth in Core Markets: +14% year-on-year, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de

17% growth in Classifieds, with 24% growth in Mobility and 11% growth in Real Estate

Consumer Goods transactional revenues up +51% yoy, with strong performance in all Core Markets

Advertising revenues down 6% yoy

Total consolidated revenues at €454m, up +12%1 yoy

Total consolidated EBITDA of €171m, up 29% yoy

Reported EBITDA margin of 37.6%, up 5pp yoy, benefitting from operating leverage, continued cost discipline and favourable phasing of expenses

Strong cash flow generation and further deleveraging

Adjusted NCF from operating activities: €144m 2

Debt repayment of €94m in the quarter, prioritising floating debt

Leverage Ratio3 of 2.7x

Further successful execution of our Growing at Scale strategy

Business integration on track, with further roll out of new operating models for support functions and synergy targets confirmed

Verticalisation4 of Adevinta’s operations ongoing:

Organisational design approved by employee representatives

Good progress on platform convergence with achievement of first key milestone

Continued focus on operational excellence

Increased monetisation in key verticals

Strong ramp-up of transactional services, driven by France, Kleinanzeigen and Italy

Financial discipline

Outlook

2023 outlook confirmed

Double digit Core Markets revenue growth

Reported EBITDA expected to be at the top end of the previously announced €620m to €650m range

Further deleveraging expected, towards 2x net debt/EBITDA in the medium term

Long-term ambition for Core Markets confirmed

2023-2026 annual revenue growth between 11% and 15%

2026 EBITDA margin: 40-45%

Concurrent announcement of a voluntary tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Adevinta5

Financial performance



Third quarter Year-to-date yoy

% 2022 2023 € million 2023 2022 yoy

% 11% 408 454 Operating revenues 1,355 1,213 12% 29% 132 171 EBITDA 493 403 22% 32.4% 37.6% EBITDA margin 36.4% 33.2% Operating revenues per segment 12% 119 133 France 402 365 10% 26% 82 104 mobile.de 298 231 29% 9% 176 192 European Markets 577 522 10% -25% 30 23 International Markets 69 88 -22% -14% 3 2 Other and Headquarters 9 9 -4% 82% -1 0 Eliminations -1 -4 71% EBITDA per segment 13% 53 59 France 180 173 4% 41% 46 65 mobile.de 177 125 42% 15% 72 83 European Markets 240 212 13% -23% 14 11 International Markets 34 37 -9% 11% -53 -47 Other and Headquarters -139 -145 4% JVs: OLX Brazil and Willhaben 6% 28 30 Proportionate share of revenues 86 78 9% 43% 6 8 Proportionate share of EBITDA 30 6 380%



Operating revenues by category



Third quarter Year-to-date yoy%1 2022 2023 € million 2023 2022 yoy%1 15% 311 355 Online classifieds revenues 1,045 912 15% 51% 16 24 Transactional revenues 73 47 55% -8% 79 73 Advertising revenues 228 246 -7% 23% 2 3 Other revenues 9 7 35% 12% 408 454 Operating revenues 1,355 1,213 13%

1 Excluding Mexico and Hungary, and also excluding InfoJobs Brazil and Belarus for the year-to-date comparison



Presentation of the Q3 2023 Results



Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 21 November 2023 at 17:30 CET

Report for the third quarter of 2023, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 22 November 2023 at 08:30 CET

Due to the early release of Adevinta's Q3 2023 results, the company will hold its quarterly results presentation one day earlier than originally planned. The presentation will be held on 22 November 2023 at 8:30 CET as a live audio webcast and conference call. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Elisabeth Peyraube will present. The presentation will not be followed by a Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/97aoubu7.

Dial-in details:

UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004

USA: +1 718 705 87 96

France: +33 1 70 91 87 04

Other countries: +39 02 802 09 11

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

