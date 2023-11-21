Brain Health Supplements Market to Hit $15.9 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Brain Health Supplements Market size was valued at US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 15.9 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. The establishment of newer brands regarding brain health supplements is boosting demand for brain health supplments .



Market Drivers

The launching of newer products with increased efficiency and potency is expected to drive growth of the market. For instance, on May 3, 2023, The Synergy Company,- a company that specializes in supplemental health, launched Radiant Mood,- the company's newest innovation in the organic supplement space, to address burnout feelings. Radiant Mood is a mood-supporting supplement that is made from science-backed, standardized botanical extracts for both mood and sleep support.

For instance, on May 18, 2023, a new supplemts brand- named Make Time Wellness was launched by Notable Focus, is a cognitive-enhancing supplement that offers many benefits to support optimal mental performance, in the U.S. to raise awareness about brain health. The company’s brain health multivitamin supplement and prenatal supplements contain essential, effective ingredients like MCTs, omegas, creatine and curcumin to boost and support the human brains while keeping the body healthy and beautiful.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global brain health supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to the increasing number of product launches across the world. For instance, on April 24, 2023, POSSIBLE,- a wellness brand, launched POSSIBLE Pre-Workout Powder containing green tea caffeine extract to provide consumers an extra boost during exercise and help them stay motivated.

Among application type, the memory enhancement segment is dominant due to the increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders like Alzheimer's in healthcare facilities across the globe. For instance, according to the data published by Alzeimer’s Association, America,- a voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2023.

Among region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to increasing mergers and acquisitions in the region. In September 2021, Havn Life Sciences Inc.,- a biotechnology company that develops natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind announced, announced that it had completed the acquisition of patented natural health product formulations that support brain health from Bennett's Choice,- a brain supplements manufacturer, to expand it’s product portfolio.

Key players operating in the global brain health supplements market includesAlternascript, Accelerated Intelligence, Liquid Health, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Natural Factors USA, Onnit Labs, Inc., Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience – The Makers of Prevagen, Cerebral Success, Amway Corp., Puori, Ocean Health Pte Ltd., Schiff.

Read complete market research report, "Brain Health Supplements Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Supplement Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Restraint

There is no convincing evidence to recommend dietary supplements for brain health in healthy older adults. Vitamins A, C, and D are often included in products that claim to benefit the brain. But while these vitamins are important for overall health, there is no evidence that these boost memory, cognition or brain health. It is not clear whether it is the combination of nutrients in a healthy diet that is beneficial or whether it is the specific ones or even certain amounts, or some other factors.

Consulting a doctor before starting any supplements and relying more on getting nutrients from a healthy diet can serve as an effective counterbalance against this restraint.

Market Opportunity

Launch of new products by key market players is estimated to drive the global brain health supplements market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on May 24, 2023, SP Neutraceuticals,- a company that creates scientifically-tested plant-based, health products, launched Metavo- plant-based metabolism management supplement brand. Metavo activates metabolism at the cellular level, and thus, enabling the body to properly metabolize fats, proteins, and carbs to improve insulin sensitivity, glucose tolerance, and energy.

Market- Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among application, increasing growth strategies like research and development activities by key market players is estimated to drive the memory enhancement segment growth in global brain health supplements market over the forecast period in the North America region. For instance, on June 1, 2023, researchers from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons-, the medical school of Columbia University located in the U.S., statedthat taking a daily flavanol supplement improves hippocampal-dependent memory in older adults who have a relatively poor diet. The evidence shows that consuming flavanol-containg foods like apples, pears, berries, and cocoa beans can cause memory enhancement in the geriatric population.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Product Type: Herbal Extracts Ginseng Ginkgo Biloba Curcumin Lions Mane Others Vitamins & Minerals Vitamin B Vitamin C & E Others Natural Molecules Acetyl-L-Carnitine Alpha GPC Citicoline Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Others

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Application: Memory Enhancement Mood & Depression Attention & Focus Longevity & Anti-aging Sleep & Recovery Anxiety

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Supplement Form: Tablets Capsules Others

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Age Group: Geriatric Adults Pediatric

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Drug Stores Online Stores

Global Brain Health Supplements Market, By Region:



North America



By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



