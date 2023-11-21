Rare Character Unveils Fortuna Barrel Proof: A Robust Tribute to Whiskey Heritage

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Character, a distinguished name in the world of premium spirits, proudly introduces Fortuna Barrel Proof, an exquisite addition to the revitalized Fortuna whiskey brand. This seven-year-plus barrel proof offering, blended into five batches, pays homage to the late 19th-century heritage of Fortuna, delivering a robust and unparalleled whiskey experience.



Fortuna, a brand steeped in history and tradition, takes inspiration from the golden era of whiskey craftsmanship. Originally established in the late 1800s, Fortuna has been meticulously resurrected by Rare Character, combining old-world charm with contemporary craftsmanship.

Fortuna Barrel Proof is a testament to the commitment of Rare Character to honor the brand's legacy while pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality. This small-batch release showcases the artistry of whiskey-making, capturing the essence of the historic Fortuna brand in every bottle.

“I wanted this to be something that fans of the standard offering, fans of Rare Character, and just whiskey fans in general could enjoy.”, said Chad Watson of Rare Character, who was responsible for blending the initial run. “Each batch is different and blended to be its own unique profile - I spent many hours and days getting them right where I wanted them and I can assure that there is something for everyone.”

The initial bottling of Fortuna Barrel Proof includes 5 unique batches:

Batch 1 - 121.46 proof

Batch 2 - 122.14 proof

Batch 3 - 120 proof

Batch 4 - 118.82 proof

Batch 5 - 121.8 proof



Rare Character's dedication to authenticity and innovation sets Fortuna Barrel Proof apart in the world of premium spirits. This release is a celebration of the brand's revival, offering a glimpse into the past while setting a new standard for the future of Fortuna.

Fortuna Barrel Proof is now available in select retailers, providing an opportunity for whiskey enthusiasts and collectors to secure a piece of this limited edition release. Customers can visit seelbachs.com or bourbonoutfitter.com for a chance to purchase a bottle. For more information, please visit rarecharacterwhiskey.com

About Rare Character Whiskey: Rare Character Whiskey is a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focused on unique selections tailored to each of our customers and partners. Through special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character has exclusive access to expressions that have never been released to the public.