Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market Size To Worth USD 8.89 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.1%

New York, United States , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.97 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.89 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the projected period. The global rubber coated fabric market is expanding as a result of expanding applications in various sectors, rising demand for high-performance materials, and technological advances in fabric coating techniques.

Rubber coated fabrics can be made from a variety of materials, including silicone, natural rubber, SBR, neoprene, Hypalon, nitrile, butyl, and EPDM. When a mix of fabric and rubber properties is sought, rubber coated fabrics are frequently employed in a wide range of industries and applications. These fabrics are used in numerous industries because of their exceptional qualities. They are extensively employed in the creation of industrial belting, safety gear, inflatable buildings, automotive parts, and a variety of engineered goods. In addition to roofing membranes and inflatable structures in the architecture and construction industries, rubber coated fabrics are used in the production of airbags, seat covers, and gaskets in the automotive and transportation sectors. To keep workers safe, these materials are used in sectors like healthcare, chemistry, and manufacturing. With the development of rubber coating techniques, these fabrics now perform better and have more applications. The application of advanced coatings is increased by the improvement of qualities like antimicrobial, UV protection, and fire resistance. Rubber-coated textiles compete with other materials like coated plastics and synthetic polymers. These substitutes might offer comparable performance qualities for less money, which would affect the demand for rubber coated fabrics in particular applications.

The synthetic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period.

The global rubber coated fabric market is divided into two types: natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is expected to account for the majority of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the broader range of applications and improved performance characteristics of synthetic rubber compounds. The ability to tailor synthetic rubber coatings to specific needs, as well as improved durability and resistance properties, has fueled their widespread use in a wide range of industries.

The protective suits & gloves segment is expected to hold the significant share of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period.

The global rubber coated fabric market is segmented by application into protective suits & gloves, boats & gangway bellows, transmission & conveyor belts, and others. Among these, the protective suits and gloves segment is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period. The demand for high-quality protective gear in a variety of hazardous environments is being driven by stringent safety regulations and increased worker protection awareness.

The transportation & watercraft segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period.

The global rubber coated fabric market is segmented by end-use into protective clothing, industrial, transportation & watercraft, and others. The transportation and watercraft segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global rubber coated fabric market during the forecast period. Rubber coated fabrics are widely used in the transportation industry, where they help to make various components for automobiles, trains, buses, and aircraft.

North America is anticipated to hold the significant share of the global rubber coated fabric market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is a significant market for rubber coated fabrics due to its diverse industrial landscape. Automobile, aerospace, healthcare, and construction industries all have a high demand for these fabrics. The use of rubber coated fabrics is encouraged by the strict regulatory environment regarding worker safety and product quality, particularly in applications such as protective clothing and industrial components.

During the forecast period, Europe is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global rubber coated fabric market. Rubber coated fabrics are a major market in Europe, with industries such as automotive, construction, and marine driving demand. Because of the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly practices and adherence to stringent environmental regulations, eco-friendly rubber coated fabrics are being used.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market include Continental AG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A, Colmant Coated Fabrics, The Rubber Company, White Cross Rubber Products Limited, Caodetex S.A, Auburn Manufacturing, Inc., Fothergill Group, Arville Textiles Limited, Zenith Rubber, Bobet Company, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics focuses on healthcare and medical textile innovation. Dartex Zoned Coatings fabric was one of its most recent product launches. The fabric allows for different stretch properties to be combined across its surface without changing the textile. Patients, for example, may benefit from a breathable center area for skin contact, whereas clinicians may benefit from a tougher edge for durability.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market, By Type

Natural

Synthetic

Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market, By Application

Protective Suits & Gloves

Boats & Gangway Bellows

Transmission & Conveyor Belts

Others

Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market, By End-Use

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Transportation & Watercraft

Others

Global Rubber Coated Fabric Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



