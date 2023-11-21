New York, USA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market to Observe Growth at a CAGR of 4.9% in the US by 2032 | DelveInsight

The rapid growth in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market is mainly attributed to the launch of ADCETRIS, along with the robust clinical pipeline and the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Azacitidine (CC-486), COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), etc. in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peripheral T-cell lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted peripheral T-cell lymphoma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market size was found to be USD 564 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total incident population of PTCL in the 7MM was approximately 18K in 2022, which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

in 2022, which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032. Leading peripheral T-cell lymphoma companies such as Viracta Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Myeloid Therapeutics, Secura Bio, Kura Oncology, BeiGene, Celgene Corporation, BMS, Affimed, Innate Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and others are developing novel peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs that can be available in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for peripheral T-cell lymphoma treatment include Nanatinostat + Valganciclovir, Golidocitinib (DZD4205), CS1001 (sugemalimab), Tenalisib (RP6530), MT-101, COPIKTRA (duvelisib), Zarnestra (Tipifarnib), Tislelizumab, ONUREG, AFM13, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Tolinapant (ASTX660), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) , and others.

and others. The launch of therapies like HIYASTA, DARVIAS, and REMITORO in Japan increased the market size of PTCL and covered the unmet needs of patients in Japan.

in Japan increased the market size of PTCL and covered the unmet needs of patients in Japan. Viracta Therapeutics is anticipated to present the stage II data of the pivotal NAVAL-1 study in 2024, and engagement with the FDA on additional requirements for accelerated approval is also anticipated in 2024.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market share @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) represents a diverse category of aggressive lymphomas stemming from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells, accounting for 10–15% of global non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases. Geographically, incidence rates and subtype frequencies vary significantly. PTCL is more prevalent in Asia and the Caribbean, whereas in the United States and Europe, PTCL-not-otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) are the most common subtypes. The precise cause of PTCL remains unknown, though associations with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) or human T-cell leukemia virus-1 (HTLV-1) exposure have been noted. PTCL patients commonly exhibit symptoms typical of other aggressive lymphoid malignancies. Enlarged lymph nodes, often presenting as lymphadenopathy, are a frequent initial sign, where the presence or absence of associated pain does not significantly aid in diagnosis.





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peripheral T-cell lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The PTCL market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of PTCL

Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL

CD-30 expressing, and non-expressing Cases of PTCL

Download the report to understand which factors are driving PTCL epidemiology trends @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiological Insights

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

At present, the PTCL market offers various treatment options focused on supportive care, including both non-surgical and surgical methods. Non-surgical treatments for peripheral T-cell lymphoma encompass diverse approaches such as physical therapy, behavioral therapies, and pharmacological interventions. Based on analyses, approximately 80–90% of patients find relief through current therapeutic interventions, such as pain relievers, muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, calcium channel α2-δ ligands, epidural steroids, opioids, and topical pain medications. Additionally, physical therapy and behavioral therapies play a significant role in the first-line treatment of PTCL, with many patients experiencing substantial improvement within a time frame of 6–12 weeks or one year.

Recent advancements in the treatment of PTCL include a range of FDA-approved medications. Among these are BELEODAQ (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma), ISTODAX (Romidepsin, Celgene), FOLOTYN (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), ARRANON (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and ADCETRIS (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics). Notably, the FDA approved XALKORI (crizotinib) by Pfizer in 2021 for pediatric patients aged 1 year and older, as well as young adults dealing with relapsed or refractory, systemic ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL). Additionally, HIYASTA (tucidinostat), developed by HUYA Bioscience International, received regulatory approval on June 23, 2021, for HBI-8000 monotherapy in cases of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATL) by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for PTCL @ Drugs for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies and Companies

Nanatinostat + Valganciclovir: Viracta Therapeutics

Golidocitinib (DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceuticals

CS1001 (sugemalimab): CStone Pharmaceuticals

Tenalisib (RP6530): Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

MT-101: Myeloid Therapeutics

COPIKTRA (duvelisib): Secura Bio

Zarnestra (Tipifarnib): Kura Oncology

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

ONUREG: Celgene Corporation/BMS

AFM13: Affimed

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

Tolinapant (ASTX660): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

To know more about PTCL clinical trials, visit @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Drugs

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In recent years, concerted efforts have been dedicated to integrating new therapies into combination strategies to address this challenging disease entity. The introduction of treatments such as HIYASTA, DRAVIAS, and REMITORO in Japan has notably expanded the market size for PTCL and addressed the unmet needs of patients in the country. Presently, numerous drugs in development exhibit more promising and less toxic characteristics than the currently available treatments. Notably, there remains no approved therapy accessible for CHOP-ineligible patients, prompting companies to redirect their focus toward this specific patient group.

Furthermore, the PTCL pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of PTCL, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the PTCL market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the PTCL market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market. In Europe, there is a significant shortage of approved therapies for PTCL compared to the US and Japan, creating a pressing need for improved diagnostic and therapeutic options to enhance PTCL prognosis and patient outcomes. Existing treatment options are relatively ineffective, and the development of new therapies encounters challenges in clinical trials due to the scarcity of patients, particularly in the rarer subtypes of PTCL. Additionally, the high cost of emerging drugs could potentially restrict their adoption, particularly in markets focused on cost-saving measures amid austerity measures.

Moreover, PTCL treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the PTCL market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the PTCL market growth.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size in 2021 USD 564 Million Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies Viracta Therapeutics, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Myeloid Therapeutics, Secura Bio, Kura Oncology, BeiGene, Celgene Corporation, BMS, Affimed, Innate Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and others Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies Nanatinostat + Valganciclovir, Golidocitinib (DZD4205), CS1001 (sugemalimab), Tenalisib (RP6530), MT-101, COPIKTRA (duvelisib), Zarnestra (Tipifarnib), Tislelizumab, ONUREG, AFM13, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Tolinapant (ASTX660), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), and others

Scope of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

PTCL Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs in development @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment and Management 7. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 10. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis 12. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted peripheral T-cell lymphoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key peripheral T-cell lymphoma companies, including Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Dialectic Therapeutics, among others.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies, including Wellness Pharma, Seagen, Soligenix, 4SC AG, among others.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies including Pfizer, Eisai, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Kyowa Kirin, Medivir, among others.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key Non-Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Roche, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, ACD Therapeutics, among others.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Non-Hodgkin lymphoma companies, including Roche, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, ACD Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter