Verizon Frontline supports wildfire response efforts in Virginia

MADISON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a deployment in support of the more than 200 first responders responsible for battling the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County, Va. and in Shenandoah National Park.



At the request of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT) and several other Verizon Frontline solutions were delivered to a location near the fire to help provide firefighters and other public safety agencies on the front lines of the response operation with critical voice and data service.

SPOTs are rapidly deployable and provide wireless network coverage in remote areas where traditional signals are challenging or unavailable, like the area in and around Shenandoah National Park, where the Quaker Run Fire, which started on Oct. 24, burned nearly 4,000 acres before it was contained late last week.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team’s deployment in Virginia is the most recent example of how it helps to provide firefighters the connectivity they need to achieve their missions 24/7, at no cost to supported agencies. This year alone, the team has responded to 194 requests for communications support during wildfires in 22 states and has delivered nearly 2,300 Verizon Frontline solutions to 66 different public safety agencies.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders, on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

