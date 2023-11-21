Unity Care Celebrates Transformative Achievements in 2023 and Announces Key Leadership Appointments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults who have experienced foster care, proudly announces accomplishments made in 2023 as part of its five-year strategic plan. In addition, the agency is celebrating the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its executive team. Larry A Woodland assumes the role of Interim CEO, and Sanders Trent III returns to Unity Care as the Head of Operations.



Transformative Achievements in 2023

Unity Care celebrates a year of unwavering commitment and transformative achievements. The organization's dedication to providing stable housing for youth who have experienced foster care has resulted in nearly 200 young people having a warm bed on any given night this fall. The capacity is expected to increase to nearly 250 by the middle of next year, with a goal to house 300 youth by 2026.

Recent outcomes showcase the impact of Unity Care's programs, with 90% of age-eligible graduates working or on track towards employment, 83% progressing towards educational goals, and 85% reporting emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. Notably, 97% have made meaningful connections with supportive adults.

“Improving the lives of the youth and emerging adults that we serve is the motivation for all we do. So we are thrilled by these outcomes and immensely grateful to our dedicated team members, committed partners and supporters who contribute to these life-changing achievements,” said Beth Pappy, Board Chair. We are looking forward to another year of transformation, fueled by the amazing team we already have in place and these two new leaders.”

Larry A Woodland - Interim CEO

Larry is a seasoned clinical leader with over two decades of experience in diverse settings, including child welfare, probation, psychiatric emergency services, and more. In his role as Interim CEO at Unity Care, Larry will focus on executing the agency’s 5-year strategic plan, implementation of CalAims, and stakeholder engagement.

His extensive experience, highlighted by roles such as Chief Program Officer and Interim CEO at Side by Side and Interim Chief Program Officer at Children's Institute, reflects a strong background in strategic planning, project management, and organizational leadership. Larry's common-sense leadership style emphasizes collaboration, staff development, and creating client-centered services. His commitment to diversity in behavioral health aligns seamlessly with Unity Care's values.

Sanders Trent III - VP President of Operations

Sanders is a results-driven leader with a distinguished career in nonprofit management and program development. Returning to Unity Care, he brings a mission-focused approach to driving change for underserved populations with day-to-day program oversight and leadership.

As the Senior Director of the Family Assistance Department at Sacred Heart Community Services, Sanders oversaw a $24M program budget, leading initiatives aligned with strategic plans. His previous roles at Unity Care, including Senior Director of Programs, showcased his commitment to high-quality services for youth and emerging adults. Sanders' expertise extends to education, where he served as the Director of School Operations at DNA Prep Academy.

About Unity Care

Unity Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of youth and young adults who have experienced foster care. Through housing, education, and support services, Unity Care empowers individuals to achieve their fullest potential and thrive as valuable members of their communities.