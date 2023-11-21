Chicago Tribune Names First American Bank a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces. Sitting at #17 in the mid-sized company category, First American Bank is a privately held community bank that prioritizes its employees’ satisfaction and well-being.



After conducting countless anonymous surveys earlier in the year, Chicago Tribune used employee feedback to determine which companies would make the final list. Out of a competitive pool of prospective companies, it selected 196 total, with one of them being First American Bank.

“I’m so pleased to hear the voices of our employees speak of their enthusiasm for First American Bank,” said Thomas Wells IV, Chairman and CEO of the bank. “The pride they’ve expressed in this survey comes through with their individual care for each customer interaction. It’s what sets us apart from the competition.”

First American Bank credits its staff for their continued work across the organization, as well as their honesty and transparency that has officially elevated the bank’s presence into Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces report.

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN BANK

First American Bank is a privately held multi-state full-service community bank. Having started over 50 years ago as a combination of community banks serving the metro Chicago area, we’ve since grown to become the largest privately held bank in Illinois with 61 locations across Florida, Illinois, and Wisconsin and with over $6 billion in assets. Our focus consistently centers on three core values: creating solutions, delivering exceptional customer service, and providing unmatched expertise in commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.



Connect with First American Bank via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

COMPANY CONTACT

First American Bank

socialmedia@firstambank.com

www.firstambank.com

First American Bank is a MemberFDIC.