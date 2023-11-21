First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 45 cents per share payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 2, 2024.



The Corporation further announced its intention to pay dividends quarterly as opposed to semi-annually as in the past.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000